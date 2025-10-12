Oct 12, 2025 at 11:31 AM ET

The Detroit Lions have silenced their doubters early in the 2025 NFL season. Detroit is 4-1 heading into Week 6 and looking like one of the NFL's best teams. Now the Lions are preparing for a huge Sunday Night Football game against the Chiefs at Arrowhead. One Lions player is already hyping up his team before the game.

Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold trolled Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with a hilarious meme on Sunday before SNF.

Arnold posted the famous wrestling meme of Undertaker standing behind AJ Styles. But Arnold replaced Undertaker with Dan Campbell and AJ Styles with Patrick Mahomes.

Unfortunately, Arnold himself will not be able to play against the Chiefs on Sunday.

Arnold injured his shoulder against the Bengals during Week 5. Campbell originally told reporters that Arnold would be “out a while” on Monday.

However, Arnold got a positive second opinion on his shoulder injury on Tuesday.

In fact, ESPN's Adam Schefter noted that Arnold “is expected to return, as one source described, sooner than expected, quite possibly this month.”

But Arnold will be cheering his team on from the couch this Sunday.

Lions downgrade multiple players ahead of Chiefs matchup on Sunday Night Football

Article Continues Below

Terrion Arnold is not the only Lions player who will miss Sunday's big game.

Detroit updated their injury designations on Saturday, adding three more players as inactive for Sunday Night Football.

The Lions will be without left tackle Taylor Decker, defensive back Avonte Maddox, and backup tackle Giovanni Manu.

Detroit will also be down cornerback DJ Reed, who is out with a hamstring injury. That means that the Lions will be forced to rely on Rock Ya-Sin and Amik Robertson as their starting cornerbacks on Sunday.

The pressure will be on Detroit's secondary to contain Kansas City's dangerous passing attack.

Meanwhile, the Lions may be forced to start backup Dan Skipper at left tackle with Decker and Manu out. That is another favorable matchup that the Chiefs could exploit.

Hopefully Detroit can lean on their high-powered offense to get a win despite their mountain of injuries.

Lions at Chiefs kicks off at 8:20PM ET on Sunday.