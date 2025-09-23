As Week 3 of the NFL season is already behind us, fantasy managers are already looking ahead towards Week 4 of the Fantasy Football season. The first three weeks have brought a whirlwind of upsets, injuries, tremendous plays, and spectacular performances. Rookies are seemingly taking over the fantasy landscape one carry or reception at a time, making for one of the most volatile and exciting fantasy seasons in recent memory.

The Tight End position is crucial in all league formats due to the scarcity at the position, limited target shares, and steep drop-off after the elite group of pass catchers. Heading into the season, it was clear Las Vegas Raiders' Brock Bowers and Arizona Cardinals' Trey McBride were the clear-cut favorites to lead the position, but the NFL changes week-by-week and we've already seen a number of changes at the top.

In addition to this, rookies like Cleveland Browns' Harold Fannin Jr. and Indianapolis Colts' Tyler Warren are making immediate impacts for their teams and quickly climbing up the fantasy rankings.

For Week 4, we'll take a look at some developing storylines, must-start players, sleepers, and our final rankings.

Top Fantasy Tight Ends – Week 4

Raiders' Brock Bowers and Cardinals' Trey McBride continue to trade spots at the No. 1 and No. 2 tight ends in football, but recent trends suggest Trey McBride could be gaining a slight edge as the overall TE1. The Cardinals' offense is far more capable than the Raiders' at this point and McBride is their best option in the passing game. Brock Bowers continues to deal with a lingering knee issue that has likely affected his play, so we're still waiting for him to have one more breakout game before calling this a closer contest.

Colts' Tyler Warren is quickly rising with 14 receptions and 193 yards on the season so far. He has yet to find the end zone, but he's bound to score eventually with how this Colts' offense is moving the ball. Packers' Tucker Kraft is also a top option at the position, finding the end zone twice already on just 11 total receptions. He'll be facing a porous Cowboys' secondary that just gave up 31 points to the Chicago Bears, so expect a big revenge performance out of him this week.

The newest development for Cowboys' TE Jake Ferguson is that star wideout CeeDee Lamb is expected to miss multiple weeks with an ankle injury. With George Pickens still finding his footing within this offense, Ferguson becomes the most reliable target for QB Dak Prescott. He had an immediate impact following Lamb's departure and should be a top option with Lamb out of the lineup.

Other top options: Travis Kelce (KC), Sam LaPorta (DET)

Tight Ends rising quickly

Article Continues Below

Saints' Juwan Johnson has been a calm presence within his team's offense, leading in receiving yards with 176 and trailing only Chris Olave with 19 receptions. According to ESPN, he's ranked as TE7 heading up against a Buffalo Bills defense that has allowed 71 points to opponents through three games.

New England Patriots' Hunter Henry has also made a big splash in the last few weeks, scoring two receiving touchdowns and notching season-highs in receptions (8) and yards (90). With the recent struggles the Patriots' backfield has seen in securing the football, we could see a more pass-heavy approach with a capable gunslinger like Drake Maye under center. Henry serves as Maye's most reliable receiver as WR Stefon Diggs continues to adapt to this new offense.

Sleepers

While the Cleveland Browns' are still rolling with David Njoku as their leading tight end, they've employed a ton of schemes with rookie Harold Fannin Jr. sharing the field. Fannin (15 rec/136 yds) is leading Njoku (12 rec/117 yds) in receiving and has been more explosive after the catch, so he's certainly a name to watch moving forward within this offense.

Baltimore Ravens' veteran Mark Andrews just scored two touchdowns against the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football, his first two-touchdown game since Week 7 of last year. With Isaiah Likely still battling injury, Andrews is the clear-cut option here at tight end and has been gaining the continued trust of Lamar Jackson over the last few weeks. Don't be afraid to stash him if he's available in your league.

Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings – Week 4