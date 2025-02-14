With Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love hoping for better health in 2025, the Packers are eyeing ways to upgrade his receiving group. And here are two sneaky good NFL free agents the Packers need to sign this offseason.

Playing in the tough NFC Central, where a record of 11-6 didn’t come close to chasing a division crown, the Packers need to improve their offensive firepower. They have good receivers, but need more of an alpha presence to give Love more of a comfort zone.

Of course, the Bengals’ Tee Higgins would be a prime target. But many teams are chasing him and the Packers don’t have as much cap space as teams that need him as much as they do. So here’s a look at two guys who could solidify the receiver room for the Packers in 2025.

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin is a good target

One of the first things that comes to mind with Godwin is injury woes. However, he played a full 17-game slate in 2023. So last year’s seven-game run before a season-ending dislocated ankle doesn’t mean he can’t hold up.

Godwin is 28 years old, and should still have two or three top-level years. He totaled between 83 and 104 receptions from 2021-23, and passed the 1,000-yard mark each year. So there’s recent data to suggest he still has what it takes.

His receiving grade of 85.7 from Pro Football Focus speaks loudly as well. That ranked No. 10 among 98 eligible wide receivers.

Godwin would be a perfect fit for the Packers. They have a field stretcher in Christian Watson, who at 6-foot-4 and 208 pounds is not unlike Mike Evans. Godwin works well when he can destroy a defense in the middle of field because of the threat of hitting a big play down the field.

Before Godwin got hurt in 2024, he had posted one of the best starts of his career. He turned into a third-down machine for the Buccaneers, according to offensive coordinator Liam Coen’s comments to espn.com.

“I don't think I thought he was as sudden as he was in some of the little subtleties of route running, his ability to double people up at times and create separation,” Coen said. “I don't know if a lot of people would say he's like an ultra fast guy, but within his role and in short spaces, he knows how to get open. He knows how to create space, he knows how to attack leverage.”

Watson seemed to grow on LaFleur toward the end of last season, so he seems to be a fixture moving forward. And Watson could form a tough one-two punch with Godwin. LaFleur spoke highly of Watson’s value, according to Sports Illustrated.

“He’s made a lot of great plays,” LaFleur continued. “That catch he made on the sideline, that was big-time. He also drew a pass-interference call; that was a 40-yard penalty that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet, but that was a big-time play. And not to mention he’s blocking his butt off, as well.

“In every phase of the game, he’s been A-plus. The guy is extremely intelligent. We can move him around. He rarely will have a mental error and he’s doing a good job of winning his one-on-one opportunities.”

If the Packers can’t get Godwin …

Chiefs WR Marquise Brown could help Packers

It would be tough for defenses to cover two deep threats on the outside with Jaylen Reed working out of the slot.

Brown could make the Packers offense a big play waiting to happen. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke highly of Brown before the shoulder injury robbed the receiver of the vast majority of the 2024 season. Mahomes said Brown can do it all, according to nbcsports.com.

“He can run those over the middle routes,” Mahomes said. “(And) he can run really good (shorter) routes. (Also,) he can run deep. It’s not like fast is the only thing that he can do. He keeps getting better and better. You just see the speed that we have and how it’s opening up everybody. I’m excited for (the Chiefs’ receivers) future. The sky is the limit.’'

Brown is a six-year veteran. And at age 27, he likely still has wide receiver juice left in the tank. His best season came in 2021 when he grabbed 91 balls for 1,008 yards and scored six touchdowns with the Ravens. Since then he played two years for the Cardinals and one with the Chiefs. He battled through injuries and hasn’t be able to regain his 2021 form.