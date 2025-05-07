The Green Bay Packers have been dealing with trade rumors surrounding Jaire Alexander throughout this offseason. Alexander is one of the elite cornerbacks in the league when he's on the field, but that was unfortunately somewhat of a rare occurrence during his injury-riddled 2024 season.

The Packers recently didn't take a cornerback in the first six rounds of the NFL Draft, which indicated to some that they were planning on keeping Alexander around rather than trading him.

Now, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler has speculated on what a potential resolution may look like for the two sides.

“The Packers and Alexander are working on a resolution that should materialize soon. A revised contract for Alexander, due $17.5 million in cash this year, to balance his injury history with his longtime status as an elite corner might be the most sensible play,” reported Fowler.

Fowler also noted that the Packers' selection of wide receiver Matthew Golden “was simply too good a value to pass up. Golden entered the draft believing Nos. 10-20 would be his range.”

A big decision for the Packers

Jaire Alexander has made some huge plays during his tenure with the Packers, including an interception in the team's shocking Wild Card win over the Dallas Cowboys two seasons ago.

At age 28, Alexander would figure to have at least a couple of elite seasons left in the tank if he's able to stay healthy, which was not the case in 2024.

Meanwhile, the Packers as a whole are looking to regroup after what was a somewhat disappointing 2024 campaign, which also saw injuries to other key players including quarterback Jordan Love.

Green Bay ended up bowing out in the Wild Card round to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, giving them an exit a round earlier than the one they had in 2023.

If the Packers do indeed sign Alexander to a restructured deal, it would help solidify their defensive backfield while also giving them more flexibility to tweak other aspects of their roster.

The Packers' season is slated to get underway in September. Fans will certainly hope to see Alexander still in the lineup at that time.