It took some fans back that Green Bay Packers star Keisean Nixon said he didn't want to return kicks anymore and be a full-time cornerback. After the Packers lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the wildcard round of the NFL Playoffs, head coach Matt LaFleur spoke about Nixon's comments.

Nixon has been known to be an electric kick-returner, even being first-team All-Pro in 2022 and 2023 as a kick-returner, but with the new kick rule, it has led the player in wanting to leave the role. However, this was news apparently to LaFleur and spoke about having a meeting to talk with Nixon about the role, according to Matt Schneidman.

“That was interesting…We have a meeting today to talk about this,” LaFleur said. “Not sure why he said what he said.”

LaFleur would have a “smile on his face” and would then speak about how much he loves Nixon and their working relationship. While some will wonder what the Packers need to fix heading into the offseason, Nixon himself said Monday that he is “over” being a kick returner according to The Athletic.

“I’m kind of over it,” Nixon said. “I don’t really want to do it no more. There’s going to be talks with the coaching staff and stuff like that, but I think it’s over with for me.”

Packers' Keisean Nixon looks to be ‘CB1'

There was no doubt that kick-returning duties for Nixon were drastically down this season as he returned 18 kicks compared to the year prior where it was at 30 and even 35 in 2022. With the rule change, it seemed as if the game plan by opposing teams was to kick touchbacks on Nixon to prevent a big return, even if the offense got the ball at the 30-yard line.

As people will look for who to blame for the Packers' early playoff exit, Nixon does see himself specifically on the defensive side of the ball as he has been a nickel cornerback and eventually on the outside. Nixon would speak highly of his first season along with defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.

“I think my Year 1 with (defensive coordinator) Jeff (Hafley) was outstanding,” Nixon said. “I think he revamped the way my career’s shaping, moved me to outside corner, and I played outstanding all year; I like Haf a lot; I can’t wait to get back next year and get Year 2 under my belt in his system playing outside corner only. I’m just excited about it.

“I want to be CB1,” Nixon continued. “CB1 is not doing kick returns. That’s just what it is.”

It remains to be seen what the plan will be like for Nixon in Green Bay, but the team will look to bounce back next season after a disappointing ending in the playoffs and finishing third in the NFC North with an 11-6 record.