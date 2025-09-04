The Green Bay Packers landed Micah Parsons in one of the most stunning trades in recent NFL history. But the Packers deal might have unfolded differently had the Kansas City Chiefs or Baltimore Ravens pushed harder.

Parsons, a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro at just 26, was traded from the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round draft picks. Green Bay then signed him to a four-year, $188 million extension with $136 million guaranteed, resetting the market for non-quarterbacks.

While the Packers ultimately sealed the blockbuster move, league executives said to ESPN that Parsons was intrigued by the possibility of joining Kansas City or Baltimore during the trade talks. Both teams were appealing because of their defensive needs and championship windows. Kansas City, despite Parsons’ interest, never entered serious negotiations. Baltimore, meanwhile, explored the possibility. But the Ravens could not match the Packers’ aggressive package.

ESPN shared that the Carolina Panthers also checked in on Parsons. But that never went beyond an exploratory call. That left Green Bay in prime position, with general manager Brian Gutekunst willing to pay the steep price Dallas had set.

The Packers are Super Bowl threats with Micah Parsons on the roster

For the Packers, the acquisition represents a statement of intent. Parsons immediately bolsters a defense that already ranked near the top of the league and could push Green Bay into Super Bowl contention. Coaches are expected to feature him heavily alongside Lukas Van Ness and Rashan Gary in versatile fronts.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, are left to wonder what they surrendered. Parsons has tallied 52.5 sacks in just four seasons and was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021. Though Dallas received significant draft capital and a proven starter in Clark, the loss of Parsons leaves a major void.

Parsons himself insisted he wanted to remain a Cowboy but grew frustrated with what his agent described as one-sided negotiations. The breakdown in trust opened the door for rivals to circle and for the Packers to pounce.

Parsons and the Packers will meet Dallas in late September in a game that already looms as a defining moment in a season shaped by one of the most dramatic trades in recent memory.