The Green Bay Packers’ blockbuster trade for Micah Parsons has already made history.

Officially introduced on Friday, the 26-year-old All-Pro edge rusher revealed he will wear the No. 1 jersey, making him the first Packer to do so since Curly Lambeau in 1929, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

For nearly a century, the franchise had kept Lambeau’s number unofficially retired, making Parsons’ choice one of the most significant uniform announcements in Packers history.

Micah Parsons arrives in Green Bay following Thursday night’s stunning deal that sent defensive lineman Kenny Clark and two first-round draft picks to the Dallas Cowboys. His move ended a contentious offseason in Dallas, where frustrations over stalled contract negotiations with owner Jerry Jones led Parsons to request a trade.

The Packers not only landed one of the league’s most dominant defenders but also committed to him financially, agreeing to a four-year contract worth $47 million annually, $6 million more per year than any other non-quarterback in the NFL.

Wearing No. 11 throughout his four years with Dallas and at Penn State, Parsons was forced to switch after the number was already claimed by receiver Jayden Reed. He teased between choosing No. 0 or No. 1 on social media earlier on Friday before confirming his decision during his introductory press conference. The choice links him directly to Lambeau, the franchise’s founder and Hall of Fame coach.

The Cowboys drafted Micah Parsons 12th overall in 2021, and he went on to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year before earning four straight Pro Bowl selections and two first-team All-Pro honors. His career totals across 63 games include 256 tackles, 63 tackles for loss, 52.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles, nine pass deflections, and four fumble recoveries.

Parsons’ production puts him in rare company. Last season, despite missing four games, he tallied 43 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a pass deflection. He joined Hall of Famers Dwight Freeney, Derrick Thomas, and Packers legend Reggie White as just the fourth player in league history to record at least 10 sacks in each of his first four seasons. He and White are also the only two players to record 12 or more sacks in each of their first four campaigns.

The trade also comes at a crucial moment for the Packers. Green Bay reached the playoffs last season but fell in the Wild Card Round to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. With Parsons anchoring their defense, the Packers are aiming for a deeper postseason run.

The team opens the 2025 season at Lambeau Field against the Detroit Lions on September 7 before traveling to Dallas in Week 4 for a highly anticipated Sunday Night Football matchup at AT&T Stadium.