The Green Bay Packers nearly took a different path to strengthen their pass rush before pulling off one of the most significant trades in recent memory. Reports say Green Bay first pursued a deal for Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson before ultimately acquiring Micah Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys.

The Packers were among the most aggressive teams in talks with Cincinnati. They even made an initial offer for Hendrickson, the NFL’s sack leader a year ago. A potential package would have included standout defensive tackle Kenny Clark along with a mid-round draft pick. However, Green Bay was unwilling to part with Clark at that stage. Moreover, the Bengals were reluctant to let Hendrickson go.

Cincinnati later resolved with Hendrickson, agreeing to a reworked contract that boosted his 2025 salary without adding extra years. The move ensured that Hendrickson, a centerpiece of the Bengals' defense with 57 career sacks and 11 forced fumbles since arriving in 2021, would remain in place for at least one more season.

With the door closed on Hendrickson, Green Bay turned to the player it had quietly targeted all offseason. The Packers struck a deal with Dallas to land Parsons. They sent Clark and two first-round picks to complete a blockbuster that reshaped their roster.

The Packers view Micah Parsons as a cornerstone

The addition of Parsons is being hailed inside the organization as the franchise’s biggest defensive acquisition since the signing of Reggie White in 1993. Green Bay quickly committed to its new star, finalizing a four-year, $188 million extension that made Parsons the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history.

Though dealing with a back issue that limited him in training camp, Parsons is expected to make his Packers debut in a reduced role against the Detroit Lions. Coaches plan to expand his workload as he settles into the defense gradually.

Parsons has already made an impression in Green Bay’s locker room.

“I’ve never been in a locker room with guys like this,” Parsons said. “Everybody wants to be here. That makes it exciting to come to work.”

The Packers’ pursuit of Hendrickson highlighted their determination to upgrade the pass rush. But landing Parsons delivered the elite playmaker they believe can elevate them into championship contention.