The fortunes for two NFL teams changed dramatically in the final 10 days before the start of the season when the Dallas Cowboys traded All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers following a salary disagreement that lasted throughout training camp.

The trade opened eyes throughout the league, and the Packers were immediately branded as the winners in the deal because Parsons has been such an impactful player in his first four years in the league. On the other hand, owner Jerry Jones and the Cowboys have been branded as failing badly because they parted company with such a dangerous player.

Parsons may have a back issue to contend with early in the season as he gets acclimated to the Packers game plan and his new teammates. However, he loves what he sees in the early days of his stay in the Green Bay lockerroom. He compared it favorably to his previous situation in Dallas without specifically mentioning the Cowboys.

“I’ve never been in a locker room with guys like this,” the edge rusher said. “I came in Tuesday for treatment and I saw almost every guy in the locker room. I said this is the first time I ever seen this and that just shows how much these guys wanna be here. They say it’s ’cause there ain’t nothing else to do, but there’s other things you could do. I think that’s important and when you’re around guys like that, it makes it exciting to come to work.”

Packers have upgraded their defense

The Packers performed well on defense last year, but they appear to be significantly stronger on that side of the ball this year. Much of that is due to the deal that sent Parsons to the Packers while the Cowboys received defensive lineman Kenny Clark and two first-round draft choices.

Green Bay ranked fifth in total defense last season and seventh in their ability to stop the run. They also were 6th in in points allowed, tied for third in most interceptions and tied for sixth in sacks.

Head coach Matt LaFleur and defensive coordinator and Jeff Hafley believe that Parsons has the ability, drive and mean streak to lead the Green Bay defense to another level as the Packers hope to climb over the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions in the NFC North.

If the defense steps up and Jordan Love can stay healthy as the team's QB1 and consistently produce clutch plays, the Packers have a chance to be a formidable team this season.