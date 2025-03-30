The NFL Draft is under a month away, and although the Green Bay Packers had a strong 2024 season, they are looking to take that next step and make a deep playoff run, and NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter said that they should trade up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to target a cornerback, wide receiver or edge rusher.

“Although the Packers made the playoffs with an 11-6 record last season, they finished third in the NFC North and were one-and-done in postseason play,” Chad Reuter of NFL.com said. “Shoring up a couple of roster spots through the draft could help them return to the top of the division and clinch them their first home playoff game since 2021. To secure one of this year's top CBs (Jahdae Barron), WRs (Emeka Egbuka, Matthew Golden) or edge defenders (Donovan Ezeiruaku, Mike Green, Shemar Stewart, Mykel Williams) — whomever from their wish list is still available at No. 19 overall – the Pack put in a call to their former NFC Central rival to climb up a few runs on the first-round ladder.”

In the proposed deal, the Packers would move from No. 23 to No. 19 in the first round while giving up a third-round pick (No. 87 overall) and getting a fifth-round pick (No. 157 overall) in return. Reuter mentioned cornerback Jahdae Barron, wide receivers Emeka Egbuka and Matthew Golden, and edge defenders Donovan Ezeiruaku, Mike Green, Shemar Stewart and Mykel Williams.

It is an interesting suggestion, but it would seem likely that at least one of those players would drop to No. 23. If the Packers have all of those players rated similarly, it could be smart to hold off on trading up with the Buccaneers. The Packers also have not shown to be an organization that is aggressive when it comes to drafting wide receivers in the first round, so trading up for one would be a deviation from their previous actions. Drafting a replacement for Jaire Alexander could make sense.

Still, with the draft taking place in Green Bay this year, it will be interesting to see what they do in front of their home crowd.