One of the biggest unknowns in the draft is what direction the Green Bay Packers will take. Will they get a wide receiver in Round 1? To get an idea, here is the Packers' 2025 NFL mock draft.

We will use the ESPN mock draft simulator to find out what the other teams are doing, but we’ll pick for the Packers. They have pick No. 23 in the first round and have needs at wide receiver, edge, and cornerback.

It’s going to be hard for the Packers to pass up on a potential premier talent that could fall into their laps. But if nothing crazy happens, they should take a long look at receivers and edge rushers right off the bat.

Round 1: Mike Green, Marshall

With three top-flight wide receivers off the board, the Packers had their pick of high-level edge rushers. And they all rated about the same.

That made the decision to go with Green easier. He has the highest upside of the trio, which also included Mykel Williams and James Pearce Jr. Size is the biggest question mark for the 6-foot-3, 251-pound Green. But the chances of him becoming a double-digit sack guy make him too good to pass up, according to nytimes.com.

“As long as his character checks out, he is one of the top pass-rush prospects in the draft class, with the disruptive ability to be an NFL starter,” Dane Brugler wrote. “A high-activity pass rusher, Green explodes off the ball to win in multiple ways, showing bend, speed, and the acceleration force to work through contact. Despite his lack of elite body length, his rush-move arsenal expanded as the 2023 season progressed, and he learned how to be effective against frequent chips by running backs and tight ends.

“He went into the 2024 season focused on developing against the run. That paid off in a major way, as he showed an improved stack and shed and better overall gap awareness. Overall, Green is a twitchy athlete with the burst and body control to win one-on-one as a pass rusher and set a violent edge in the run game.”

The Packers will have to wait on a receiver, but their defense will be better for it.

Round 2: WR Jayden Higgins, Iowa St.

Wow. The Packers got a big break. Higgins is the consolation prize for a team that missed out on a first-round receiver. In this instance, the Packers won big.

He has the size (6-4, 214 pounds) and athleticism to make a major impact. Higgins could become the Alpha receiver the Packers have needed for a couple of seasons. His ball skills set him apart, according to nfl.com.

“Big inside/outside wideout with modest athletic attributes but outstanding ball skills that make him a projectable NFL prospect,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “He’s smooth but physical in his routes and does a nice job of creating pockets of separation with force and strength.

“He has mismatch qualities from the slot with body control and a catch radius that make him a menace on jump balls downfield. He won’t outrun cornerbacks and is nothing special after the catch, but his size, ball skills, and competitiveness create a profile of production as a future contributor in three-wide sets.”

The Packers will be able to use him in many ways. After two picks, things are looking great for Green Bay.

Round 3: CB Quincy Riley, Louisville

The Packers have to pass up on better prospects here, including Michigan edge Josaiah Stewart. However, the need at cornerback is strong, and Riley should be able to work his way into a starting role, according to nfl.com.

“He’s competitive with good make-up speed and the athleticism to improve his coverage squeeze if he takes the coaching,” Zierlein wrote. “Riley needs to become more reliable in run support for teams to trust him as a nickel defender.”

Round 4: RB Cam Skattebo, Arizona

Josh Jacobs had almost 400 touches in 2022 and paid for it with a lackluster 2023 season. In his first year with the Packers, he totaled 337 touches, and there’s a lot of mileage on his 27-year-old body.

Skattebo stayed on the board too long for the Packers to pass him by. He will provide a nice complement for Jacobs and take off some of the wear and tear. He’s a different dude, according to an AFC executive via nfl.com.

“You hear guys say ‘I’m built different’ but usually it’s all talk,” the executive said. “This guy really is built differently. He sees and plays the game like a linebacker.”

Round 5: WR Chimere Dike, Florida

There are some traits the Packers will like, including his ability to get out of the blocks fast.

“Niche receiver with average hands but good early speed to bypass man coverage and give life to the vertical game,” Zierlein wrote.

The Packers have plenty of depth, but Christian Watson always gets hurt. Dike could ease the sting of his absences.

Round 6: CB Cobee Bryant, Kansas

Once again, the Packers win with a talented player falling too far into the draft. And this pick combines with Riley to give the Packers a chance for above-average depth at a position they entered the draft having a need. However, he’s likely only backup material.

Round 7: S Malik Verdon, Iowa State and TE Luke Lachey, Iowa

The Packers round things out with a couple of reach picks. Neither player projects as anything special, but Verdon seems to have the higher ceiling of the two with his size (6-4 and 219 pounds).

Lachey could develop into a role player who can block well on the edge and occasionally surprise a sleeping defense with a catch down the field.