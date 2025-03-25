There are still things that need to be done, and the Green Bay Packers must upgrade the wire receiver room. Also, some have suggested they should make a big draft splash. But here are the three best players the Packers should target with their 2025 NFL Draft first-round pick.

Green Bay has an interesting mix of needs. It seems like the Packers would target the wide receiver position. But cornerback is also an area of concern.

The Packers could make a move up the board as they have a full boat of picks, including two in the seventh round. However, they may not be willing to give up high-enough picks to make a significant jump.

Packers could target WR Matthew Golden

The Texas product could be off the board before the Packers make their pick. But if he’s available, the Packers will need to give him serious consideration.

He’s only 5-foot-11, but weighs 191 pounds and could be a difference-maker. Whether he could be the Alpha dude remains to be seen. But he has many good attributes, according to nfl.com.

“Golden works all three levels of the field with similar consistency and productivity,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “His route-running needs refinement, but he does a decent job of altering tempo and separating at break points. Golden can play all three receiver spots. He also has the agility and body control to turn near-misses into highlight catches.

“Focus drops still pepper his play, but he’s a willing participant in traffic and took command of contested catches with better physicality and catch strength in 2024. Golden’s starting-level traits and big leap forward as a go-to playmaker have him primed to become a productive catch-maker with the potential to develop into a WR1 in the future.”

His ability to move across the formation fits nicely into the way head coach Matt LaFleur runs his offense. And it would be a boost for quarterback Jordan Love. However, it seems like he fits in too much with what the Packers already have instead of standing out.

Would the Packers look at a cornerback?

Some draft analysts think the Pakcers will look at a guy like Shavon Revel Jr. The East Carolina product has nice size at 6-2 and 194 pounds. That equals a player who is big, long, and fast, according to nfl.com.

“Revel is leggy when matching press release but he’s disruptive once he gets his hands on the wideout,” Zierlein wrote. “He plays upright in man coverage, tends to allow small pockets of separation due to his high center of gravity, and still needs improvement when it comes to finding and defending the deep ball, despite his ability to stay in phase with vertical routes.

“Revel has ideal length and good vision from zone. And he should continue to improve in that coverage with more experience. Revel suffered a torn ACL in September, but his measurables, explosiveness and upside give him a good chance to become an early starter.”

The Packers can’t count on Jaire Alexander to be “that guy” on the cornerback island. So locking in on Revel makes sense.

What if the Packers could land a surprise?

What NFL team doesn’t want a quality guy on the edge. If Mykel Williams of Georgia falls to the Packers spot, all bets position-wise are off. The Packers will have to take a long, hard look at landing this physical talent. He’s a 6-5, 260-pound beast.

He’s coming off an injury-plagued season, which is the main reason the Packers could be in play for his services even if they don’t trade up. Williams has plenty of good traits that he can bring to the NFL level, according to nfl.com.

“Williams simply needs more snaps and more time to fill out his frame,” Zierlein wrote. “He is an explosive athlete who uses his exceptional length to keep tackles and tight ends at the end of his punch. He plays a little too tall at the point and needs to get stronger to shed blocks more quickly, but he plays with good physicality in the trenches and is never pushed around.

“(Also,) he’s still learning moves and counters but already has a big bull rush, good secondary effort, and the closing burst to become a sack blanket in the pocket. He’s not there yet, but Williams’ improvement to become an impactful 4-3 base end feels inevitable.”

The Packers are in a surprisingly good spot for a team that made the playoffs. Because of a cluster of talent, and disagreement among NFL scouts about how to rank those players, there’s a good chance the Packers will walk away from the first round with a steal. However, there is a problem. The Packers could have more than one great choice available. So their pick likely won’t be easy.