The Green Bay Packers have found previous success with sticking to acquiring talent through the NFL Draft. However, winning 11 games and making a Wild Card appearance in the 2024-25 season has now officially put them in win-now mode.

General manager Brian Gutekunst has made some franchise-altering decisions in the past, bringing the Packers to their current state. But it could be time for a “bigger swing” in the 2025 offseason, according to ESPN's Bill Barnwell.

“I'm not sure teams inherently need high-profile players or that there's anything wrong with the idea of building a roster around depth as opposed to selling out for top-end talent, but the best teams have a balance,” Barnwell wrote. The Chiefs have had a deep roster over the past few years, but they've had cornerstones to rely upon in key situations in quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones, players opposing teams were terrified of stopping with the game on the line. Those guys typically either made the game-winning play or created enough gravity with their presence to produce an opportunity for somebody else. The Eagles were full of those guys on both sides of the ball last season.”

Green Bay is trying to go from “good” to “great” in the 2025 offseason. There wasn't much of an identity on defense, and while the offense is talented, the need for a proven star has now become clear.

Packers could parcel No. 23 pick to trade up

The NFL Draft is certainly more of a long-shot to find an instant star on either side of the football, than simply trading for a polished veteran. That said, it's difficult to knock Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur's draft prowess in recent history. The No. 23 pick could turn into a valuable playmaker, and for a lesser price.

“If the Packers think there's somebody like that in this draft, especially at wide receiver or edge rusher, they should give serious thought to taking a bigger swing by sacrificing some draft capital,” Barnwell continued. “Gutekunst has traded up in the past for cornerback Jaire Alexander and quarterback Jordan Love, although he has also made moves up for safety Darnell Savage and wideout Amari Rodgers with less desirable results. The Packers have their own picks and could add more if they trade Alexander between now and draft day. Consolidating those might give them their best chance of landing a player who could take them to the next level.”

The Packers have another month to narrow down their options, but there's no denying that much more could be done to raise their ceiling.