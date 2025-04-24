It’s finally here, and the Green Bay Packers might not pick as expected. Will they pick a defensive back or a receiver? Here are three Packers’ last-minute predictions for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The needs for the Packers are the two aforementioned positions along with help at the edge rusher spot. If the Packers make the right choices tonight, they could find themselves charging toward the Super Bowl in 2025. Other pieces are already in place.

But the one thing the Packers need the most is an Alpha receiver.

Packers will take best WR available in Round 1

The interesting thing about the Packers’ spot is that they may have their choice of game-changing players. In a recent Pro Football Focus mock draft, Luther Burden III (Missouri), Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State), and Matthew Golden (Texas) all remained on the board.

This would make for a rather difficult choice. Burden (6.43), Golden (6.42), and Egbuka (6.37) all received good ratings from nfl.com. However, Burden seems to have that little something extra that could make him the right fit for the Packers.

It’s interesting to note that an NFL national scout gave Burden a comp that makes him sound very intriguing, according to nfl.com.

“His playing style is like Jerry Jeudy but with Amon-Ra St. Brown’s hands and toughness.”

That’s the explosive and consistency the Packers have been lacking from their wide receiver room. Burden’s athleticism also fits the Alpha outlook.

“Former five-star recruit who offers five-star athleticism and playmaking ability,” Lance Zierlein wrote. ‘Burden is a natural on the field with above-average speed and exciting ball skills to win at a high rate. He takes snaps off and short-circuits routes if he’s not the primary option, but he can separate and succeed on all three levels when it’s his time.

“Missouri exploited Burden’s yards-after-catch talent with a barrage of short throws, but NFL teams are much more likely to diversify his usage, activating his complete skill set and big-play potential. The production against top teams was uneven at times, but so was Missouri’s quarterback play. Burden checks several priority boxes that typically foreshadow an impressive NFL career.”

If Burden is there, this will be the Packers’ pick.

Packers will get their edge guy in Round 2

This is the wild card for the Packers in the 2025 draft. If they stand pat, they might be looking at Mississippi’s Princely Umanmielen as their selection. Another possibility is his college teammate, Jared Ivey.

However, let’s say a guy like Nic Scourton remains on the board into the mid-40s overall. This would open the door for the Packers to trade up.

The 6-foot-3, 257-pounder received a rating of 6.40 from nfl.com. He’s worth chasing up the board for several reasons, including what an AFC regional scout said, according to nfl.com.

“He plays his tail off, and he’s always in the middle of everything,” the scout said. “He’s a force player like George Karlaftis was coming out, but Scourton has a little more rush.”

Zierlein called him a “physical edge presence with the potential for creating havoc on all three downs.”

“Scourton can power across the blocker’s face and into gaps, but is an average “set-and-contain” run defender,” Zierlein wrote. “He’s an eclectic rusher with a mature rush plan and rarely shows opponents the same look on consecutive plays. Scourton’s size, demeanor and rush talent give him a chance to become a productive three-down starter off the edge.”

Look for the Packers to find a way to snag Scourton if he gets close enough to their No. 54 pick to make a reasonable trade up the draft ladder.

Round 3 will see a reach to acquire CB

The Packers have to get a decent cornerback prospect in this draft. And since they will likely prioritize the edge and wide receiver positions in the first two rounds, they will have to take a swing at a corner in Round 3.

By this point, even the guys like Darien Porter (Iowa State), and Azareye’h Thomas (Florida State) will likely be off the board. That will draw them to a guy like Dorian Strong of Virginia Tech, who has some weaknesses.

“Strong, ironically, lacks some strength in press-man coverage and run-defense situations near the line of scrimmage,” PFF wrote. “But he is a smart, competitive zone-scheme cornerback with a natural ability to get his hands on passes and cause constant disruption at the catch point.”

However, Zierlein projects that Strong will eventually become a starter. And an NFC scouting director agreed.

“I thought the 2023 tape was a lot better or at least a lot more consistent,” the director said. “But he’s a quality player — a future starter.”

If the Packers can hit this pick and Strong becomes a guy they can be comfortable with in 2025, the defense might have enough overall firepower to overcome teams like the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles.