The Green Bay Packers’ draft strategy is difficult to predict as analysts recognize the talent on the team’s roster. The Packers have several needs but none so pressing that they’ll obviously be addressed by the team during the first round. One position Green Bay will likely look to fill via the draft is wide receiver. But it’s unclear if the Packers will target a wideout on Day 1.

In his final mock draft for ESPN, Matt Miller has Green Bay passing on a receiver early and using the 23rd overall pick on Michigan cornerback Will Johnson. “There was a lot of buzz about the Packers looking at wide receivers, but I keep hearing that pick will come in Round 2 in true Packers fashion,” Miller wrote.

“Johnson is a top-10 player on my board, but sources said he’ll slip to the early 20s due to concerns about injuries last season,” he added.

The Packers could add a corner in the first round of the draft

Johnson looked like an early first rounder throughout his career at Michigan. However, he dropped to the second round in Daniel Jeremiah’s latest mock draft. The slide is due to an injury-derailed 2024 season as well as concerns about his deep speed. Concerns about his speed were exacerbated when Johnson opted against running the 40-yard dash at the combine and during his workout.

Still, the talent is obvious and the Packers’ positional need is clear. Green Bay appears ready to move on from star cornerback Jaire Alexander. The team made Alexander the highest-paid corner in the NFL with a four-year, $84 million extension prior to the 2022 season. But he’s missed extensive time due to injury over the last two years and the Packers appear frustrated with his lack of availability.

Quarterback Jordan Love spoke in favor of Alexander returning to the team but Green Bay is looking to start fresh. It’s possible the Packers target Johnson as a talented, young replacement for the two-time Pro Bowler.

While Green Bay boasts a strong group of wide receivers the team doesn’t have a clear-cut number one wideout. Given the Packers’ penchant for passing, many analysts assumed they’d look to add the best available receiver with the 23rd pick. Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka is considered the perfect fit for the team and a viable option later in the first round.

However, Texas star Matthew Golden and Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan have also been linked to the Packers on Day 1. But it appears Green Bay could choose to bolster its secondary with a defensive standout when first on the clock Thursday, April 24.