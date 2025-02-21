Following a disappointing loss in the Wild Card round against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Green Bay Packers' offseason has begun. With that, Green Bay must make necessary roster cuts, sign their missing pieces in free agency, and prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft. Given this part of the offseason, Packers fans are putting on the general manager hats, dusting off the ol' laptops, and creating their best-case mock drafts, using tools like the PFN Mock Draft Simulator.

And in their playoff loss against the Eagles, the Packers' draft needs became a bit clearer — if they weren't already clear.

Even though injuries played a large point in that game, Green Bay was flat-out beaten by Philly, exposing parts of this team that must get fixed in the offseason.

In free agency, the Packers could sign a couple of pass-catchers, fixing their self-acclaimed need for a No. 1 receiver.

But — regarding the 2025 NFL Draft — here's what the Packers are working with.

Packers 2025 NFL Draft position needs: CB, EDGE, WR, DT, C

Considering Jaire Alexander's lingering injury issues, the Packers could pick up a pairing partner — or replacement if Green Bay chooses to move on from Alexander in the offseason — with their first-round pick.

With the talent likely to remain at their pick in the draft, a few prospects could scratch their itch at cornerback, aligning with proper draft value.

Along with cornerback, the Packers have needs at edge rusher, receiver, defensive tackle, and center, according to the PFN Mock Draft Simulator — which made the picks for this mock draft.

Since that tool allows for trading, it gives a more realistic opportunity to go through a mock draft, making for more likely results. It isn't a perfect tool, as predicting the NFL Draft is difficult. But — with more and more mock drafts getting completed by at-home general managers based on their own research — it's an interesting tool to utilize during the dark days of the NFL offseason.

Although the simulator didn't predict a trade-up — or trade-down — there was one significant transaction between the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears. Moving up to the 10th pick, the Broncos traded up with the Bears, drafting Boise State star Ashton Jeanty.

But, with Green Bay as the focus of this mock draft simulation, who was their first-round selection?

The PFN Mock Draft Simulator (with trades) is a tool for fans to put themselves in the seat of a general manager for an NFL franchise during the NFL Draft. This tool compiles data from PFN's NFL Draft big board and user-submitted mock drafts to give fans an idea of where prospects could land in the actual draft. A computer simulation made these picks and trades.

Packers No. 23 pick: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

With the 23rd pick in the 2025 NFL [mock] Draft, the Packers got their cornerback, nabbing the third — or fourth, based on the position Travis Hunter plays — cornerback of the draft.

In this simulation, the New York Giants selected Travis Hunter with the No. 3 pick. Then, the San Francisco 49ers took Will Johnson out of Michigan. But, the next cornerback wouldn't get drafted until the Atlanta Falcons selected Shavon Revel out of East Carolina, leaving the Packers to take the fourth and final corner of the first round: Benjamin Morrison.

Although he's the fourth corner selected in this mock draft simulation, he'd be a great addition to a defense that needs help in the secondary.

As a three-year player for the Fighting Irish, Morrison had his least-productive season in 2024.

After starting the season strong after two high-production years for the Notre Dame corner, he suffered a season-ending hip injury, leaving Notre Dame with unfinished business heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.

Through his first two seasons at Notre Dame, Morrison combined for 64 tackles (47 solo, 17 assisted), 14 passes defended, nine interceptions, and five tackles for loss.

With a true need at cornerback, the Packers could get an All-Pro cornerback at a discounted rate, given his hip injury. Especially if Morrison can show he's moved on from the injury and it won't hold him back, it'd be a homerun hit for Brian Gutekunst and Co. in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Packers No. 54 pick: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

After attacking their biggest position of need with the first pick, the PFN Mock Draft Simulator comes back and attacks a need their running back put near the top: receiver.

With their second-round pick, the mock draft simulator selected Jayden Higgins out of Iowa State — a receiver who's gotten a lot of attention and buzz after the Senior Bowl.

Most notably, social media was losing its mind over a release he had, looking somewhat similar to a former Packers receiver.

Now, one thing to note about that release is that it took him nearly three seconds to move five yards off the line of scrimmage. Very rarely will a quarterback have that type of time. It could work sometimes, but that type of release will rarely work as a go-to move for an NFL receiver.

However, that isn't how all of his releases look, as he's a very sound route-running receiver.

On top of being a savvy route runner, Higgins has a great X-receiver build, standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 214 pounds.

Even though his routes look Davante Adams-esque, comparing them might be a bit steep.

With that, Higgins is a highly athletic receiver with sticky hands and ankle-breaking abilities with his routes.

Through his four seasons at Iowa State, Higgins was mainly an X receiver (1,905 snaps), though he did spend a little time in the slot as well (407 snaps), giving him a bit of variability at the next level.

With over 1,100 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024 alone, he could be a strong addition to the Packers, stepping into Christian Watson's role. After suffering an ACL tear against the Bears in Week 18, Watson's 2025 outlook is a bit murky.

But — with a new big-bodied receiver in the room — Jordan Love could have another tall target in the passing game.

Packers No. 87 pick: Jared Wilson, C, Georgia

The third of three picks made by the PFN Mock Draft Simulator was another position of need for the Packers, selecting Jared Wilson out of Georgia.

Although this isn't a great class of center prospects, Wilson has earned praise as a true NFL starter, per ESPN's Matt Miller on X.

“The Georgia interior offensive line was definitely banged up this year, but all three–Dylan Fairchild, Jared Wilson, Tate Ratledge–look like plug-and-play NFL starters to me,” Miller wrote. “They're being oddly slept on.”

And if the Packers can get him this late into the third round, it seems like they really are being slept on.

With the 2025 NFL Draft still months away, there will be plenty of variability with the prospects who aren't expected to go in the first round. At this point in the offseason, mock drafts could have players mocked in the fifth round who get drafted in the second round months later.

If the Packers don't re-sign Josh Myers, Wilson could be a strong replacement at center.

He plays a mean, physical style of football, all while doing so with proper footwork and a high IQ.

The one knock on Wilson is he only has one season of strong film.

With that, his 2024 season was very impressive, earning him an overall PFF grade of 81.2. Wilson was credited with an 84.0 grade as a pass-blocker, while his run-blocking grade was slightly lower at 78.6.

Now, PFF grades aren't everything, but they help see where players shine when paired with other resources, like film.

And if the Packers can address this position of need pending Myers' free agency decision, Green Bay's offensive line could look a lot sounder in 2025.

Packers 3-round mock draft simulation grade: B/B+

Although all three of these picks could be considered solid picks, their second-round selection of Jayden Higgins might get looked at as a pick they could've used on a different position.

That's not to say Higgins won't be successful in the NFL, but it seems like the Packers could address their “receiver problem” in free agency. Part of their issue — seemingly — is a lack of veteran leadership.

Adding another rookie receiver to an already young group might not be the solution they're looking for.

Of Green Bay's nine rostered receivers, their average age is 24.1 years old. So, adding another 22-year-old to the mix might not be their solution. That's not to say they shouldn't add any receivers — but with a pick as early as No. 54 — it could be a bit steep compared to the other needs on the Packers' roster.

Aside from that pick, Morrison and Wilson would be two great adds to positions of need.

However — if the Packers bring Myers back in the offseason — the need to draft Wilson drops, as their need for addressing the center position would, too.

So, although the prospects who the simulator selected were good, their placement on the Packers wasn't as strong, earning a bit of a lower grade.