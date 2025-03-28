Part of the Green Bay Packers offseason work involved pushing against the Tush Push. They’ve also been doing their first-round pick homework. However, here is a full seven-round 2025 NFL mock draft, according to the Pro Football Focus simulator.

Green Bay is knocking at the Super Bowl conversation door. A few good picks in this year’s draft might be enough to push the Packers over the top.

They enter the selection fray with needs at wide receiver, edge rusher, and cornerback. Two of those should be easy to fill while it seems every team is looking for edge help.

Packers get edge Mike Green in Round 1

There’s no doubting the upside of Green. And if the Marshall product is available at pick No. 22 for the Packers, it’s hard to imagine them taking a pass on him.

However, some teams won’t want to risk a high pick on Green, according to Pro Football Network’s analysis.

“Mike Green will be one of the 2025 NFL Draft’s most polarizing prospects in an absolutely wide-open class,” PFN wrote. “Some will see his pure pass-rush plan, bend, explosiveness, and agility and believe he’ll be a consistent double-digit sack artist at the NFL level. Others will think he needs to develop his frame more at the NFL level before becoming a full-time player.

“(Green’s) lackluster play strength likely makes him an inconsistent winner at the NFL level. But Green’s ability to win in the blink of an eye means he could have 15-sack seasons mixed in with five-sack years. Effort certainly isn’t an issue with Green. He plays at the peak of his physical potential on the edge. Unfortunately, effort alone isn’t enough to set a firm edge or consistently disengage against blockers weighing 80-100 pounds more than him.”

Lance Zierlein of nfl.com gave Green a rating of 6.46. That puts him in the “good starter within two years” range. That doesn’t sound like a first-round pick.

Another big question about this pick is passing on Tennesee’s James Pearce Jr. He presents a more stable presence with an equally big upside.

The Packers didn’t address their pass rush in free agency. That seems to have been a head-scratching move after the pre-free agency comments of general manager Brian Gutekunst, according to espn.com.

“We've got to be able to get after the quarterback with four,” Gutekunst said. “We've got to affect the quarterback more with just four players. How we do that will probably evolve, and we'll see how that goes, but those guys have to get a little better and be more consistent.”

And head coach Matt LaFleur’s vision didn’t play out well in 2024.

“I envisioned rushing four and playing three deep, four under a heck of a lot more,” LaFleur said. “And we ended up doing a lot of simulated blitzes and different pressures and playing a bunch of Cover 2. But I think, again, you always evolve throughout the course of the season, through the offseason — but that was the foundation, I would say, of the defense. But I thought our guys did a great job of adjusting. I thought we were playing some pretty good football at the end.”

Round 2 brings CB Trey Amos

This is a good pick for the Packers. The Mississippi product has a high ceiling. However, his overall rating of 6.28 by nfl.com doesn’t move the needle.

“(A long press cornerback), Amos can disrupt the release and plays with good short-area movement in man coverage,” Lance Zielein wrote. “He can get a little lost at the top of the route and needs occasional safety nets over the top. He has twitchy feet to close and sees the action clearly from zone but can be hampered by indecisiveness, despite favorable instincts.”

It’s good to see the Packers getting defensive players in each of the first two rounds. This is exactly what they need in terms of roster building for the 2025 season.

Back to the edge for Round 3

More, more, more. How do you like it? The Packers kill it with their third straight defensive pick. And this is another edge rusher in Elijah Roberts of SMU. If both of the edge picks hit, the Packers’ defense could soar into the elite realm.

Roberts doesn’t get high ratings from nfl.com, but there’s potential there.

“Productive base end with good play strength who continues to add weight to his frame,” Zierlein wrote. “Roberts has chalked up stats as a standing defender but isn’t athletic enough to play as a 3-4 outside ‘backer in the NFL and might not have the brutality to play inside at three-technique despite his size.”

Edge-crazy Packers go that direction in Round 4

Wow. This would be a stunner in real life. The Packers swoop up edge Antwaun Powell-Ryland from Virginia Tech. This is actually a very nice fourth-round pick. But do the Packers really need to draft three edge rushers?

Finally, a WR lands in Round 5

The big question mark about waiting this long to get a wide receiver is the Packers already have a glut of 1B guys on their roster. They need an Alpha in the room.

Kobe Hudson of UCF hardly profiles as a guy who could fit the WR1 role.

Another WR in Round 6

OK, it’s another so-so wide receiver landing with the Packers. KaAndre Lambert-Smith of Auburn will join forces with Hudson in a crowded no-name room of wide receivers.

Guess what position falls in Round 7

Are you laughing yet? Yep. Another wide receiver. What are the Packers going to do with all these guys. Somebody ain’t gonna make the final roster cut.

Colorado’s Jimmy Horn Jr. is the Packers’ first seventh-round pick. They wrapped it up with the selection of Jailin Walker, a linebacker out of Indiana.

Overall, the Packers certainly addressed needs. But they also passed on guys who could have added depth at other positions. The Grade: C-plus.