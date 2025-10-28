The Green Bay Packers flexed their muscles against the Steelers, and Micah Parsons honored Aaron Rodgers with a GOAT take. And then Matt Schneidman, who describes himself as a Green Bay Packers beat writer for The Athletic, decided to make the following post on X, sending fans into chaos after a blunt “Micah” update.

Micah will not play for the Packers again this season https://t.co/f7fd92JaQM — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 27, 2025

Apparently, Schneidman thought it was clever to post, “Micah will not play for the Packers again this season.” Of course, it wasn’t star edge rusher Micah Parsons, but maybe a clickbait motivation proved too tempting for Schneidman?

Judging from fans’ reactions, the “joke” didn’t go over very well.

Packers fans not amused at Schneidman post

Included in the uphappy mix were these posts.

i almost drove off the highway because of this notification — RealPackerFansKnow (@StoolFrenchy) October 27, 2025

You're sick — Danielle (@toepacktoe) October 27, 2025

Robinson got drafted by the Packers in the seventh round of this year’s draft. He hasn’t appeared in a regular-season game. The Packers grabbed him out of Tulane with the No. 237 overall pick.

As for the real “Micah,” he’s rolling right along. In seven games with his new team, he has 6.5 sacks, 17 tackles with six for loss, and 14 quarterback hits. He ranks No. 1 in the NFL as an edge rusher, according to Pro Football Focus, with a grade of 93.0.

Parsons has hit the ground running in Green Bay, according to The Athletic.

"Since Week 4, when the Packers played Parsons' old team, he is second in the league in sacks (five) and pressures (26), according to TruMedia," Josh Kendall and Chad Graff wrote.

wrote.

Packers’ head coach Matt LaFleur said Parsons has been a great help to the team, according to atozsports.com.

“He’s been very impactful. The way teams scheme against us, it’s pretty obvious what they’re trying to do,” LaFleur said. “In some instances, there’s an O-lineman, a tight end, and a back right where he is, which is great for the other guys. Those other guys have to win their one-on-one opportunities. Based on the coverage and concepts, it kind of dictates how fast the ball gets out of the quarterback’s hands.”

And Parsons is getting it done despite missed holding calls, according to a Packers post on YouTube via Sports Illustrated.

“Certainly, it’s frustrating when it’s blatant,” LaFleur said. “Those should get called, right? I do think there’s some situations where there’s some close ones on us as well. I think as long as there’s a consistency, that’s all you want.”