As the Green Bay Packers prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, head coach Matt LaFleur offered a key update on wide receiver Christian Watson, who has been sidelined since suffering a major knee injury late last season.

LaFleur told The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman via X, formerly known as Twitter, that Watson’s potential return remains uncertain but added that the wideout has made strong progress in practice.

“Matt LaFleur said ‘we’ll see’ when asked if Christian Watson will debut on Sunday,” Schneidman reported. “Said he looks ‘great’ in 11-on-11 stuff.”

The 26-year-old receiver has spent most of the 2025 season recovering from a torn ACL sustained in the Packers’ 2024 season finale against the Chicago Bears. Watson opened the year on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list before being designated to return to practice last week, marking an important step in his recovery process.

A second-round pick in 2022, Watson has been an explosive playmaker when healthy but has battled injuries throughout his career. His combination of size and speed has made him a dangerous deep threat in Green Bay’s offense, though his availability has often limited his overall production.

Matt LaFleur says Packers WR Christian Watson’s Week 7 status vs. Cardinals remains uncertain

Article Continues Below

In 2024, Watson appeared in 15 games and recorded 29 receptions on 53 targets for 620 yards, averaging 21.4 yards per catch with two touchdowns and one fumble lost. He also contributed 23 rushing yards on four carries, showcasing his versatility as both a receiver and occasional gadget option.

The Packers (3-1-1) enter Sunday’s contest looking to secure their second consecutive win after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 27-18 in Week 6. Green Bay has won three of its last four games and continues to build rhythm offensively behind quarterback Jordan Love. Watson’s potential return could provide a significant boost to a passing attack that has relied on Romeo Doubs, Tucker Kraft, and Matthew Golden during his absence.

The Cardinals (2-4) enter the matchup on a four-game losing streak, coming off a 31-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Quarterback Kyler Murray missed that game with a foot injury and remains uncertain for Week 7, which could leave Arizona short-handed on offense once again.

Kickoff between the Packers and Cardinals is set for Sunday, Oct. 19, at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.