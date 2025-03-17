It has been a somewhat uneventful offseason for the Green Bay Packers. However, they did get a marquee signing. And a reunion for that ex-Raiders standout could be legendary for the Packers, according to espn.com.

Hobbs will be paired with another former Raiders player, Keisean Nixon.

“Think it'd be legendary,” Hobbs said when asked about a Hobbs-Nixon pairing at cornerback. “I think Keisean is a little bit like me. He's a versatile player. He can play inside, outside, and he does kick return, punt return. And he takes it to the house when he does it. So I think he's a good player, and I think it'll be great.”

The two played together with the Raiders for one season, Hobbs' rookie year of 2021.

Packers have high hopes for CB Nate Hobbs

Green Bay opened the checkbook for Hobbs, giving him a four-year $48 million contract during the first week of free agency. He started only seven games in 2024 because of injuries.

But there’s no doubting his toughness, as displayed in a 2022 game against the Chiefs.

“I broke my thumb and they took me in the back. They took me under the stadium to get (an) X-ray and my hand was (broken),” Hobbs said. “And they're like, either you can sit out this game, or we can put a cast on and get (you) back out there. As soon as they said that I heard a big old roar. It was loud and I knew we were away, so (that meant Kansas City) was making plays. So I'm like, ‘My brothers need me out there, you know what I'm saying?'

“So they cast me up, and I was out there for the rest of the game with a broken hand just doing the best I could. They kind of picked on me a little bit after that. But it meant more to me that I came back out there with them. I'll be 40% trying to play out there.”

The Packers need Hobbs because they’ve grown weary of Jaire Alexander’s continual absences from the lineup. Alexander has played only 34 of 68 games for the Packers over the last four seasons. The Packers are reportedly trying to trade Alexander, but may wind up having to cut him before the season starts.

As for Hobbs, he said he’s willing to make the most of whatever opportunity the Packers send his way.

“I’m willing to do whatever the team needs me to do,” Hobbs said. “I’m a dog, so I'm going to step wherever I step.”

He said he would play, nickel, corner, or safety.