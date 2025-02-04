After 17 years in the NFL, Mason Crosby is calling it a career. The longtime kicker spent all but one of his seasons in the league with the Green Bay Packers before officially announcing his retirement.

Crosby announced his official retirement on the Feb. 4 episode of “The Mason Crosby Show” on the Milwaukee radio station 105.7 The Fan and Audacy. He sat out the entire 2024 season after playing three games in 2023 with the New York Giants.

“Today, I make my official announcement to retire from the NFL,” Crosby said. “I always was so worried and fearful of retirement. But you know what, I found things I'm chasing. I've found things I'm passionate [about].”

Crosby retires as the Packers' all-time scoring leader with 1,918 career points. He ends his 17-year run with a career field goal hit rate of 81.3 percent.

While Crosby may sign a one-day deal to officially retire as a Packer, he technically ended his run with the Giants. Injury issues to kicker Graham Gano forced New York to look for a new placekicker in 2023, where they stumbled upon the 38-year-old Crosby.

Since last stepping onto an NFL field, Crosby co-hosts a weekly podcast with his brother, Rees Crosby. He works on the show, “Kickin' It with the Crosbys,” in addition to his commitment to “The Mason Crosby Show.”

Mason Crosby's decorated career with Packers

While Crosby was never considered the best kicker in the NFL, his consistency made him one of the league's most reliable players. His 16-year run with the Packers is tied with Aaron Rodgers, Brett Favre and Bart Starr for the longest in franchise history.

At one point, Crosby played 258 consecutive regular-season games, which he noted in his retirement speech as the accomplishment he is most proud of. His 1,918 career points are the 11th-most in NFL history.

Crosby's best season came in 2013, when he recorded career-highs in field goals made and total points. That season, he made 33 of his 37 field goals, an 89 percent hit rate. He connected on all 42 of his extra points, leading to 141 points on the year.

Following his retirement, Crosby is now the top candidate to be inducted into the iconic Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame. The team most recently bestowed the honor upon former defenders Clay Matthews and Aaron Kampman in 2024. Crosby played with both Matthews and Kampman in his career.