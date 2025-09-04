There's a sense of rejuvenation for quarterback Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers ahead of the new season after acquiring defensive end Micah Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys in a blockbuster trade.

It didn't take long for Parsons to agree to a four-year contract extension worth an eye-popping $188 million, which made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

The three-time All-Pro member just put the Packers' defense on a whole different level, giving the team a better chance to compete and reclaim the throne in the NFC North.

Just ask Love.

The 26-year-old signal-caller expressed his excitement about having Parsons as a teammate, especially since he was kept in the dark about the Packers' motions in trying to get the 26-year-old defensive stalwart.

“It's amazing. I had no idea. They did a great job of keeping it a secret. I saw all the rumors and things like that. They were floating around out there, you know. Obviously, there was probably some stuff going on, who knows? I don't know how the rumors got out like that,” said Love in an interview posted by The Athletic's Matt Schneidman.

“David (Mulugheta) didn’t tell me. Micah didn’t tell me, so nobody kept me in the loop, so I was left out on that one.”

Jordan Love: “David (Mulugheta) didn’t tell me. Micah didn’t tell me, so nobody kept me in on the loop, so I was left out on that one.” “I’m excited. It’s amazing, obviously. The flip side of that, it’s really tough losing a player like Kenny Clark.” pic.twitter.com/fOsEYri3nK — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 3, 2025

The Packers were already solid defensively last season, only allowing 315.6 total yards and 19.9 points per game. But with the arrival of Parsons, a former Defensive Rookie of the Year, they could make life even more difficult for opponents.

“I’m excited. It’s amazing, obviously,” added the 26-year-old Love. “The flip side of that, it’s really tough losing a player like Kenny Clark.”

Green Bay shipped Clark and first‑round picks in 2026 and 2027 to the Cowboys in exchange for Parsons.

The Packers have yet to find their identity since the era of veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers ended in 2023. But with Parsons now with The Green and Gold, the level of optimism just got higher.