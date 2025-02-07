Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is opening up about how injuries affect him. Love battled several injuries in 2024, and Love says that he did his best to fight through them.

“It's tough, you're not 100 percent, but we all know that no one is ever 100 percent in the NFL,” Love said in an interview with the Up and Adams show.

Love dealt with MCL and groin injuries in the 2024 campaign. The Packers quarterback missed a few games due to his MCL issue. Then, his groin problem flared up bringing additional challenges.

The Packers finished the 2024 season with a 11-6 record. Green Bay lost in the postseason to the Philadelphia Eagles, who have since marched on to the Super Bowl.

Jordan Love is hoping to lead the Packers back to the Super Bowl

The Packers are one of the biggest brands in the NFL, and the team is looking for its first Super Bowl since 2010. Green Bay has had a lot of success in the last 30 years, due to the play of quarterbacks Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers. Packers fans hope that Love is the next big name for the franchise.

Love has emerged as a solid NFL quarterback in the last two seasons. In 2023, the quarterback led the Packers to the postseason, after stringing together several wins near the end of the year. Green Bay then went on to upset the Dallas Cowboys that season in the NFC playoffs. He finished the campaign with more than 4,000 passing yards.

Despite being injured, Love returned to play in 2024 and once again led the team to the postseason. He finished 2024 with 3,389 passing yards and 25 touchdowns. He did throw 11 interceptions for Green Bay, which was the same amount of picks he threw in 2023.

Love's numbers are truly impressive, especially considering Green Bay doesn't have a major name in the receiving corps. This offseason, the team is expected to push for a big free agent signing at wide receiver. Tee Higgins from the Cincinnati Bengals is one of several names the Packers are looking to target.

Love is standing by his receiving corps.

“I think we have different guys that can play and do different things. We have a deep receiving room, obviously Tucker Kraft. We got a lot of guys that can grow into that role,” Love said, per A to Z Sports. “I think we're still young, we're still building this thing. Guys are still proving themselves.”

Packers fans are hoping the future is bright in Green Bay.