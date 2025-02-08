Expectations were high for the Green Bay Packers in 2024, but they ended up crashing out of the playoffs in the wild card round at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles. It's clear that the Packers need to add some pass-catching talent this offseason, which is why star quarterback Jordan Love seems to be onboard with rumors linking New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams to a potential reunion with Green Bay.

Love battled through a myriad of injuries to play in 15 games this season, throwing for 3,389 yards and 25 touchdowns. While Love did well to spread the ball around, the Packers offense lacks a true No. 1 receiver. That void would be filled by the potential addition of Adams, with Love admitting that he's heard rumors suggesting a return to Green Bay could be on the table.

“I’m not mad about it,” Love said in regards to the rumors linking Adams to the Packers on “Up & Adams.” “You see it every week, the playmaking ability that he has. When I was with him, he might have dropped three passes in the years that I saw him. So, he’s just a phenomenal receiver. Creates so much separation off the line, and that’s his game – killing guys off the line and making crazy catches and making big-time plays. He’s a phenomenal receiver.”

Jordan Love not opposed to seeing Davante Adams return to the Packers

Adams spent time with the Jets and Las Vegas Raiders last season, putting up 85 receptions for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns through 14 games. All those totals would have led the way for the Packers receiving corps, and even though he's set to enter his age 33 season, he proved that he's still got quite a bit of gas left in the tank.

Love briefly worked with Adams, who spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Packers before landing with the Raiders. With his future in New York murky at best, there's a very good shot Adams could be on the move this offseason, especially if Aaron Rodgers doesn't return to the Jets. If that happens, it sounds like Love would be thrilled to see Adams make a triumphant return to Green Bay.