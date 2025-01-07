Not many are certain about what lies in store for Aaron Rodgers' future with the New York Jets, leaving everything the quarterback does up for interpretation. Aware of the rumors of his potential retirement, the 41-year-old posted a cryptic photo with Davante Adams on social media to add to the drama.

The day after the Jets' 2024 season concluded with a 32-20 win over the Miami Dolphins, Rodgers posted a photo of himself with Adams walking away from the camera on his Instagram story. Rodgers captioned the photo by simply tagging his longtime teammate.

The post added to the already pungent rumors that 2024 was the final year of Rodgers' career. The future Hall of Famer is still under contract with the Jets in 2025 but both sides have been non-committal on the relationship moving forward.

Although Rodgers and Adams only spent one year in New York, they have played together for nine seasons. The two developed a bond as members of the Green Bay Packers from the time Adams was drafted in 2014 until he left in free agency in 2021.

Adams, who signed a five-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021, is still linked to the Jets through the 2026 season. However, the star wideout restructured his deal when he was traded to New York to allow him to potentially move on in the offseason. Adams is only expected to return to East Rutherford if Rodgers does.

Will the Jets move on from Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams?

Despite turning 41 in December 2024, Rodgers still believes he has quality time left in his career. However, the Jets have made it clear that they are exploring all their options in 2025, opening the door for Rodgers to tease retirement.

Whether New York keeps the star quarterback will likely depend on the direction of its new management. The Jets are currently without a general manager or permanent head coach after firing Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh mid-season. The team is interviewing potential replacements for Douglas, a position it is looking to fill before seeking a new head coach.

If the Jets choose to move on from Rodgers, they will have their choice of options in the offseason. The new general manager will have the No. 7 overall pick at his disposal in the 2025 NFL Draft, while several veteran signal-callers are expected to hit free agency.