The Green Bay Packers appear ready to move on from cornerback Jaire Alexander this offseason as the team has grown frustrated with his lack of availability. Alexander suffered a torn PCL in 2024 and he was ultimately placed on the injured reserve ahead of the playoffs, ending his season.

Despite the Packers’ growing desire to part ways with the two-time Pro Bowl defensive back, quarterback Jordan Love would like to see him return to the team in 2025.

“That's my guy right there. He's definitely a player we need back. Just the playing style he plays with, who he is on the field, I mean, that's a guy we need to have around. So, you know, we'll see what happens,” Love said of Alexander, via Up & Adams on X.

“I’m hoping Ja’s still there with us, we’ll see,” Love added.

The Packers hope to trade Jaire Alexander this offseason

The Packers signed Alexander to a four-year, $84 million contract ahead of the 2022 season, making him the highest-paid corner in the NFL. While he had a strong campaign in the first year of the new deal, racking up 56 total tackles, five interceptions, and 14 passes defended in 16 games, Alexander has struggled with injuries since.

The two-time second-team All-Pro missed 20 games due to injury over the last two seasons. Alexander’s inability to stay on the field has led to some hard feelings within the organization and caused the Packers to engage in trade conversations regarding the star defender.

Finding a trade partner who could take Alexander and the $37 million remaining on his contract would be ideal for Green Bay, per Ryan Phillips of SI.com. It’s more likely that the Packers cut the corner. If the team releases him after June 1, the dead money hit can be spread out, costing $7.518 million this season and $9.525 in 2026. And, as a bonus, a post-June 1 release would free up $17.117 million in cap space.

The Packers are particularly emboldened after signing defensive back Nate Hobbs to a four-year, $48 million deal this offseason. The addition of Hobbs led one NFL executive to label Alexander as a prima donna, who Green Bay was better off without.

Of course, the Packers could also turn to the draft to find a replacement for their oft-injured corner. However, Alexander is unquestionably one of the league’s premier defensive backs when healthy.