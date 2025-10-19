On Sunday, the Green Bay Packers will look to rekindle their dominance with a road game vs the lowly Arizona Cardinals. The Packers haven't looked like a particularly good team in over a month, hanging on to beat the Cincinnati Bengals last week on the heels of a tie vs the Dallas Cowboys and a loss to the Cleveland Browns.

One big storyline heading into the Cardinals game revolves around the status of running back Josh Jacobs, who is listed as questionable to play on the injury report due to a calf injury he suffered this week.

Recently, a big update was announced about Jacob's preparation for the Cardinals game.

“Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs, who injured a calf at Friday’s practice and was listed as questionable on the injury report, will go through a pregame workout to determine whether he will play on Sunday at the Arizona Cardinals, according to a source,” reported Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated.

Huber also reported that if Jacobs is unable to go, Emanuel Wilson would get the start in his place. However, the Packers would understandably love to have one of their key weapons healthy and in the lineup on Sunday.

A big game for the Packers

If there were a championship given out for the best performance through weeks of a season, the Green Bay Packers would have won it, easily beating both the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders to open up the season.

However, the Packers have looked startlingly average since then, having to hang on to beat the Joe Burrow-less Bengals last week and still trying to figure out how in the world they managed to lose to the Cleveland Browns.

The good news for the Packers is that there is still about a third of the year left to try to recapture that early-season form, and they've got a seemingly easy opponent in the Cardinals on Sunday to try to get back on track.

In any case, the Packers and Cardinals are set to kick things off at 4:25 PM ET from Phoenix.