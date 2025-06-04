With the Green Bay Packers going through OTAs to prepare for the upcoming season, one player who has stood out to many is rookie wide receiver Matthew Golden. As Golden is already developing a relationship with Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and the rest of the team, one player who was impressed on Tuesday was fellow wide receiver Romeo Doubs.

One of the impact pass-catchers on the team, Doubs would be asked about his first impressions of Golden, to which he had no hesitation talking about how impressive he's been. He would call the rookie a “stud,” and mention his work ethic and how he wants to learn from his teammates, according to Ryan Wood of PackersNews.com.

“Oh, man. Kid's a stud,” Doubs said Tuesday. “Doesn't say much, but he just comes in and works. He's been real consistent in that area. If he has any questions for me, he comes to me. If he goes to Jayden [Reed], he goes to Jayden. He makes sure he asks as many questions as he can cause he is a rookie. Kid is playing fast right now, so I'm excited to see it.”

Romeo Doubs' initial impressions of Matthew Golden: "Kid's a stud, man."

Golden was taken with the 23rd overall pick by Green Bay, in what was an exciting time for many fans since they're not used to the team taking a receiver in the first round.

Packers' Matthew Golden is complimented for his “approach”

As Golden will continue to develop a relationship with Packers quarterback Jordan Love, he looks to build off his college career, where he played for the University of Texas. He played three seasons at the collegiate level, two with the University of Houston before heading in-state to Austin to play for the Longhorns, where he recorded 987 yards on 58 catches, averaging 17 yards per catch to go along with nine touchdowns.

Green Bay's head coach in LaFleur, would point out to the media that he has adored Golden's “approach” thus far while acknowledging that he “still has a lot to learn,” according to Packers Wire. Still, the videos coming out of OTAs, as Golden catches passes from Love, are sure to make any fan excited.

“I like his approach, how he comes to work every day, “LaFleur said Tuesday. “He gives great effort, his attitude has been outstanding, and obviously he's a talented young player. Still has a lot to learn, but he's shown improvement every day.”

Your requisite Jordan Love to Matthew Golden rep, because he's a first-round pick.

At any rate, Green Bay is looking to improve after finishing with an 11-6 record, which put them third in the NFC North as they open the upcoming season on Sunday, Sept. 7, against the Detroit Lions.