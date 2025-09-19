With the Green Bay Packers taking on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon, the status of one of the team's top pass-catching options is up in the air. As Packers tight end Tucker Kraft tweaked his knee, head coach Matt LaFleur gave more insight into the injury and where the player is at.

Reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, Kraft is not practicing Friday with LaFleur saying that the injured knee isn't enough to put the 24-year-old on the injured reserve, but there was no certainty if he would end up missing the contest.

“Packers TE Tucker Kraft will not practice today,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “HC Matt LaFleur told reporters that he didn’t think Kraft needed to go on injured reserve, but he also was uncertain about his status for Sunday’s game at Cleveland.”

According to ESPN's Rob Demovsky, LaFleur would emphasize that Green Bay will give Kraft up until the start of the game to see if he can play or not. Hinting that the tight end could be a game-time decision, Kraft has to “feel confident and be cleared at the same time.”

“Just like we do with all these guys, we'll give him up to gametime,” LaFleur said before Friday's practice. “But he's got to, more than anything, he's got to feel confident and be cleared at the same time.”

Packers offensive coordinator on the adjustments without Tucker Kraft

While the Packers look to keep their undefeated record, Kraft has been utilized in the offense just as recently as the team's win against the Washington Commanders last week, as he caught six passes for 124 yards and a touchdown. Green Bay offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich would speak about the adjustments made.

“Hopefully he’ll be all right, but we'll just kind of see how it goes,” Stenavich said, according to Channel 3000. “Obviously, if anyone goes down, that you have as a part of your game plan, you'll have to adjust some things. So we'll kind of see what happens with the injury report and what the trainers say, and we'll make adjustments.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen if Kraft will play Sunday against the Browns, but if not, the Packers will look to Luke Musgrave and John FitzPatrick to step up. Stenavich would express confidence in the tight end room, leading to what could be an efficient game on Sunday.