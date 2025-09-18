Tucker Kraft emerged as a go-to option for Jordan Love in the Green Bay Packers' 27-18 Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders. After having his breakout game, the team's starting tight end is now dealing with a knee injury.

Reports indicate that Kraft, who is 24 years old, suffered a knee injury during the Packers' practice on Thursday, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. It's unclear what Tucker Kraft's status is for the Week 3 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, but the organization does not believe it is a long-term issue.

“Packers TE Tucker Kraft, who had his breakout game against the Commanders with 124 yards and a TD, suffered a left knee injury in today's practice, per The Insiders. Kraft will have it fully evaluated, but the belief is it's not a long-term issue.”

Article Continues Below

The Packers initially selected Tucker Kraft in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He stepped in as the starting tight end last season with expectations of continuing to develop his game as a key target in the passing game. Kraft has looked excellent to begin the 2025-26 campaign, as he has already recorded eight receptions, 140 receiving yards, and two touchdowns.

If Kraft is ruled out for Week 4, then Luke Musgrave would step in as the Packers' starting tight end. John FitzPatrick and Ben Sims could also receive some playing time if that is the case. However, Green Bay will have until 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday to announce Tucker Kraft's availability.

This story is currently developing, and more information will be published soon.