Earlier in the offseason when the Chicago Bears hired Ben Johnson as head coach, Johnson trolled Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers. Due to the longtime rivalry between both franchises, it caught the attention of NFL fans across the league.

The Bears head coach claimed that he “enjoyed beating Matt LaFleur twice a year” during his time as the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator. He joked that was part of the reason he accepted the coaching gig in Chicago. In an interview with the media, the Packers head coach finally responded, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

“I'm sure he's playing to the fans a little bit. It is what it is.”

LaFleur on new Bears coach Ben Johnson’s

“I kind of enjoyed beating Matt LaFleur twice a year” when he was in Detroit comment: pic.twitter.com/WS0SZkX6rv — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) April 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Packers lost to the Lions in Week 9 by a score of 24-14. They then lost to Detroit again in Week 14 by a score of 34-31. Ben Johnson's prolific play calling played a key role in both games, as Matt LaFleur's team just couldn't keep up in both contests.

But now that Johnson is coaching the Bears, LaFleur will have a chance to beat him twice a year once again. With both serving as head coach for their respective franchises, each win will mean just that much more.

The Packers made the playoffs after finishing with an 11-6 record. Unfortunately, their playoff run ended abruptly after suffering a 22-10 Wild Card loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. It marked the fifth time in six years in which Green Bay made the postseason. However, the franchise has not made a Super Bowl appearance since the 2010 season when they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25 for a championship win.

Matt LaFleur has had a ton of success as the Packers head coach but the franchise hopes to continue building a championship-caliber roster. Having Jordan Love emerge as a solid quarterback option has kept the team competitive. But many talking heads believe the offense won't take the next step until the front office finds a legitimate No. 1 option at wide receiver.