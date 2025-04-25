The Green Bay Packers had an excellent first night of the 2025 NFL Draft. Green Bay hosted the draft this year and had plenty of fans on hand for the festivities. The Packers finally selected a wide receiver in the first round for the first time since 2002. They have received almost universal praise for the pick.

ESPN's Mel Kiper labeled the Packers a winner after the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

“The first receiver in Round 1 for the Packers since 2002! I love this pick,” Kiper wrote. “I remember watching Golden in 2023, when he was still at Houston. His consistency continued at Texas last season; he runs great routes and is a big-play threat with 4.29 speed. Receiver was a huge need for the Packers (and has been for a while). They have good pass catchers in Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson, but none of them are no-doubt WR1 options. Golden can be that.”

Kiper is on the money that receiver was a huge need for the Packers. It remains to be seen if Golden will become an alpha WR1, but he is certainly an immediate upgrade over Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs.

Kiper also called the pick a win for the Packers because of Golden's ranking on his big board.

“And wait, it gets better. I ranked Golden 16th overall,” Kiper continued. “He was my second-ranked receiver in the class behind Travis Hunter, yet we saw Tetairoa McMillan and Emeka Egbuka go before him. This is a really nice marriage of value, need and upside. What a night for the host city.”

Golden had a solid 2024 season at Texas. He hauled in 58 receptions for 987 yards and nine touchdowns in his final collegiate season.

Golden already has a plan to ingratiate himself with his new QB Jordan Love. He told reporters that he plans to contact Love and let him know that he is a reliable target who plans to gain the team's trust.

“That's where it starts,” Golden explained, per Packers reporter Zach Jacobson.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein gave Golden a pro comparison to Saints WR Chris Olave. Packers fans should be thrilled if Golden reaches that potential in Green Bay.

Next up for the Packers are two selections (54th and 87th overall) on the second day of the 2025 NFL Draft on Friday night.