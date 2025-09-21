On Sunday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers suffered their first loss of the 2025 NFL season with a shocking 13-10 road defeat at the hands of the lowly Cleveland Browns. The unexpected result quickly brought Green Bay back down to Earth after their dominant first two weeks of the season had some fans already making Super Bowl plans.

While the offense was the biggest issue with the Packers' performance on Sunday, the defense wasn't exactly outstanding in its own right, and after the game, star pass rusher and recent trade acquisition Micah Parsons got 100% real on his thoughts about the Packers' performance.

“This is all part of adversity. Undefeated seasons, they're hard. Let's be real. Sometimes, just like today, you s**t the bed. That's just the reality. It happens to the best teams. Even the best Super Bowl champs make mistakes, and they pay for it,” said Parsons, per Ryan Wood of USA Today Network on X, formerly Twitter.

It's unclear why Parsons was mentioning undefeated seasons just three weeks into the campaign, but it is true that some fans had predicted this Packers team to be historically dominant after the way they destroyed the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders in the first two weeks of the year.

Needless to say, those talks will be put on hold for the immediate future.

A humbling day for the Packers

We have seen teams start off 2-0 and quickly crater after that, including last year's New Orleans Saints. However, no Green Bay Packers fan was trying to hear about that after the way the team stormed out of the gates to their 2-0 start.

Now that the Packers are in the loss column, and to a seemingly lowly opponent at that, fans will likely take a more realistic approach to the rest of the season, and consider the fact that outside of Parsons (who is obviously a major game-changer), this is mostly the same roster that was demolished by the Philadelphia Eagles in last year's playoffs.

The Packers will look to get back in the win column next week when they hit the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys in Parsons' return game.