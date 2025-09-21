The Green Bay Packers look like arguably the best team in the NFL so far this season, but they are already suffering from some injuries on the offensive line. After two weeks, the Packers were dealing with some problems with both Aaron Banks and Zach Tom, both of whom were limited in practice in the lead-up to Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns.

Banks was good to go by Sunday, but Tom was still questionable with an oblique injury. He ended up trying to give it a go, but he left the game after Green Bay's first offensive snap with that oblique problem and is questionable to return, according to the team.

The offensive line is absolutely critical for the Packers against a very good Cleveland pass rush led by Myles Garrett. Second-year player Jordan Morgan out of Arizona is in the game for Tom while he is evaluated.

This story will be updated.