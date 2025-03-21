The Green Bay Packers have had a somewhat quiet offseason so far. Green Bay was not a major player in free agency, though they did make a few splashes to acquire players like Aaron Banks and Nate Hobbs. Now the Packers could be tipping their hand about another big acquisition during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst was the lone general manager in attendance at Tetairoa McMillan's private workout on Monday, per ESPN's Jordan Reid.

“Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan held a private workout for scouts Monday afternoon, participating in the 40-yard dash and running routes,” Reid said. “The three evaluators I talked to were very complimentary of his performance. Times ranged in the 4.52-4.56 range for McMillan, which matches the speed scouts projected for him.”

McMillan certainly helped his draft stock with his quick forty-yard dash time.

Reid also noted that McMillan is considered a strong candidate to be the first receiver off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft. He is viewed as a fringe top-10 pick, with Reid placing McMillan as his 15th best player in the draft.

Could the Packers pick a receiver in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft?

Could the Packers actually draft Tetairoa McMillan?

Dan Graziano explained back in February that the Packers could address the wide receiver position if they view it as a big enough need.

“Green Bay is the ultimate draft-and-develop team,” Graziano said. “However, Gutekunst hasn't been shy about taking swings in free agency when the need has met opportunity. The Packers have long preferred to develop their stars at that position rather than using first-round picks or making big-money signings.”

Gutekunst's presence at McMillan's private workout is one sign that Green Bay is interested.

However, the Packers currently have the 23rd overall pick. They would likely need to trade up in the draft to select a player of McMillan's talent.

It would be a surprising departure from the norm to see the Packers trade up in the first round for a receiver.

Perhaps Green Bay will make a big move that will make the assembled home crowd erupt into cheers.