The Green Bay Packers made one of the biggest splashes of the offseason by trading two first-round picks to land Micah Parsons, a player widely considered one of the league’s most disruptive defenders. His arrival instantly strengthens Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley’s unit, but it may also accelerate the clock on Lukas Van Ness’ time in Green Bay.

Selected 13th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, Van Ness has struggled to live up to his first-round billing. Through 34 games, he has registered seven sacks, 65 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and 16 quarterback hits. While those numbers show promise, they have not been enough to secure him a starting role, especially with Rashan Gary emerging as a cornerstone pass rusher and now Parsons joining the mix.

The Packers invested heavily in Gary, signing him to a four-year, $96 million extension, and committed a record-setting $186 million contract to Parsons. That financial reality makes it difficult to envision the team also handing Van Ness a lucrative second deal. With his rookie contract running through 2026 and a team option looming for 2027, the timing could align for a move that allows Green Bay to regain draft capital.

The Packers might not have the snaps available to Lukas Van Ness

Analysts have pointed out that Van Ness’ value may be capped as a situational edge rusher. Pro Football Focus graded him poorly against the run last season, ranking 193rd among qualifying defenders, though he fared better as a pass rusher, finishing 74th. Even so, the right market could net the Packers a third- or fourth-round pick, a return that might prove more useful in building around their young core.

Potential landing spots such as the Titans or Panthers could make sense for Van Ness, who remains just 24 years old and could benefit from a change of scenery. For the Packers, moving on from a recent first-round pick would carry some irony, but the Parsons trade makes it clear the team is prioritizing immediate championship contention over long-term development projects.