Throughout the offseason, the contract sage of star edge rusher Micah Parsons captivated the NFL. As the season approached, it was clear that the Dallas Cowboys and Parsons were still miles apart on a new contract. Due to the dispute, the Cowboys dealt Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. The team's GM, Brian Gutekunst, shared how the process to trade for Parsons came together. Packers beat writer Matt Schneidman shared the general manager's thoughts on X, formerly Twitter.

“Brian Gutekunst says it was only a couple days ago that he truly believed there was a chance to acquire Micah Parsons,” Schneidman posted on Friday. “'The chances of these things happening are pretty slim,'” is the mindset he said he kept throughout the whole process.”

That was a smart mindset for Gutekunst to keep. While the Packers have their share of question marks, most notably the status of quarterback Jordan Love's thumb, bringing Parsons in solves a lot of issues. Most notably, the pass rush, which was in sore need of a boost. Yes, Gutekunst and the Green Bay brass had to part with two first round picks plus veteran defensive lineman Kenny Clark, the opportunity to add the former first round pick to the roster was well worth it. Can trading for Parsons put the Pack over the edge in the NFC title race?

Will Micah Parsons trade push Packers over the edge?

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst is shown before their preseason game against there Seattle Seahawks Saturday, August 23, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Mandatory Credit: © Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Head coach Matt LaFleur and his staff have a deep roster almost across the board. Yes, the depth behind Love might be a bit slim based on the Packers quarterback's thumb injury, but the hope is he will be back before the season opening matchup against the Detroit Lions. If Green Bay wants to recapture the North, then beating the defending division champs Week 1 will certainly help.

For now, the coaching staff has to figure out how to best integrate Parsons. Defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley is entering his second season in charge of the unit. LaFleur is entering year seven of his tenure. Gutekunst has headed up football operations for a year longer. Can this year's roster, now led by Parsons and Love, get back to a New Orleans Super Bowl once again?

