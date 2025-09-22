Not much has gone well for the Houston Texans to start the 2025 season. In their most recent loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach DeMeco Ryans was seen yelling in the direction of offensive coordinator Nick Caley.

However, Ryans has now confirmed that he wasn't upset with Caley or yelling at him in that moment. Instead, the head coach wasn't happy with the referees slowing down the Texans' hurry up offense, via DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.

“During that snap, we went on the ball, we went tempo and the refs held our offense from continuing to run their play,” Ryans said. “The refs said that we were substituting. Which we were not substituting, no one on our sideline got off the sideline or moved. They didn't allow us to run our tempo offense, they held the huddle. That's what I was talking to the official [about], making sure we can run our offense the proper way.”

When asked for clarity, Ryans doubled down that he wasn't yelling at any player or coach on the Texans sidelines.

While Texans fans can rest easy knowing there is no internal coaching staff beef, the fact Houston has started 0-3 will lead to plenty of nightmares. Their most recent loss against the Jaguars saw them fall 17-10 after not scoring a touchdown until the fourth quarter. That 50-yard score from CJ Stroud to Nico Collins would knot the game at 12. But with the Jaguars responding with a touchdown of their own, it was too late for the Texans to come back.

Still, it's not like Houston put forth a dominating, consistent performance. They turned the ball over three times, including two interceptions from Stroud. He threw for 204 yards total. Taking away that 50-yard touchdown pass makes things look much more bleak. Furthermore, the Texans ran for just 87 yards and suffered seven penalties, costing 66 yards.

The Texans will need to get together and turn things around in a hurry. They'll get their next opportunity in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans. Fans will hope when they show Ryans on the sideline, he'll be celebrating Houston's success.