The Houston Texans are doing their best to shore up the offensive line, following the departure of Laremy Tunsil via a trade at the start of NFL free agency.

The Texans signed former Minnesota Vikings tackle Cam Robinson on Wednesday, per Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports. Robinson appeared in 10 games for Minnesota in its 14-3 campaign. Selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Robinson should aid in the pass protection on either end of Houston's O-line.

When the Texans shipped Tunsil to the Washington Commanders, the concern arose for how vulnerable it left Houston's offensive line to protect CJ Stroud. The team has been quick to add positional talent and defense thus far on the open market, and are back to addressing arguably their biggest offensive need.

What did the Texans give up for Laremy Tunsil trade?

It's possible that head coach DeMeco Ryans and the coaching staff has their eye on a potential offensive line prospect, or prospects, in the 2025 NFL Draft. That said, Tunsil leaves a huge void for when OTAs and preseason training camp comes along. He's made the last three Pro Bowls, and has averaged 16 games per season since 2022.

via Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 and click2houston.com:

“We can continue to improve on the offensive line,” Ryans said during a conversation with a handful of Houston reporters during the NFL scouting combine. “As everyone knows, we had some miscues there. I think hitting the reset button will allow us to, the guys we have, they played some good ball, it wasn’t all bad, but, collectively, I think we can do a better job just by everybody being on the same page, hearing one voice of how we’re communicating to the offensive line and I think that will help the guys we have.”

The Commanders acquired Tunsil and a 2025 fourth round pick in exchange for a 2025 third round pick, 2025 seventh round pick, 2026 second round pick and a 2026 fourth round pick.

Robinson has a ton of upside at this stage of his career. He makes up for Tunsil's stature at 6-foot-6, 335 pounds. His biggest issue has been consistently staying on the field, despite the slight uptick in that department last season.