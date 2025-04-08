The Houston Texans are looking to rebound after a disappointing 2024 season. Houston won 10 games during the regular season but did not make much noise during the playoffs. The Texans have already made some big moves this offseason, including shoring up their defense, that could help Houston make a deep playoff run in 2025.

One of those additions was safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. The former Eagles star posted a cryptic message on social media on Monday.

Gardner-Johnson seemed to take a shot at unnamed people who have treated him differently following his trade to the Texans.

“People showed me their true colors when I got traded,” Gardner-Johnson posted on Instagram via John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “That's why you haven't heard from me.”

The Texans traded for C.J. Gardner-Johnson back in March shortly after the start of NFL free agency.

Gardner-Johnson has been a controversial figure since joining the NFL in 2019. He is a talented safety who has a nose for the football while it is in the air.

Gardner-Johnson's best seasons have come with the Eagles. He logged six interceptions and 59+ total tackles in both the 2022 and 2024 seasons in Philadelphia.

Given Gardner-Johnson's history in Philadelphia, it is surprising to hear him seemingly critique the Eagles.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans loves that Eagles fans hate the C.J. Gardner Johnson trade

C.J. Gardner-Johnson is not every NFL team's cup of tea.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans is a big believer in Gardner-Johnson. Ryans is thrilled to have Gardner-Johnson on the team, especially because Eagles fans are sad to see him go.

Ryans explained his position in a recent interview.

“A lot of Philly people want to know — I should be asking you guys! You guys are upset he left, so I'm excited to get him,” Ryans said via Zach Berman. “I feel his passion for the game, his love for football, it jumps off the tape. I'm excited to work with him. I'm excited to see what he brings to our team. You're talking about a guy now with Super Bowl experience.”

It seems that Ryans feels confident in this trade for two reasons.

First, it is always nice to see a player's former fanbase react sadly to losing one of their favorite guys. That is often a good sign that he is a talented player.

Second, Ryans seems to appreciate Gardner-Johnson's passion for the game of football, as well as his postseason experience.

It will be fascinating to see how he transforms Houston's defense in 2025.