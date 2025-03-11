The Philadelphia Eagles traded safety CJ Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans in exchange for offensive guard Kenyon Green, and the safety immediately took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to react to the move and express gratitude for his time with the Eagles and winning a Super Bowl.

“I love you Philly, we are forever champions 🦅” CJ Gardner-Johnson wrote on X.

This ends Gardner-Johnson's second stint with the Eagles. He spent the first three seasons of his career with the New Orleans Saints, before being traded to the Eagles in 2022 and helping them reach the Super Bowl that season. They lost to the Kansas City Chiefs that year, and then Gardner-Johnson had a bit of a contentious exit from Philadelphia in free agency that offseason. He landed with the Detroit Lions for the 2023 season, spending one season there before returning to the Eagles in free agency in 2024, of course helping them win the Super Bowl this past season.

Now, Gardner-Johnson will join another contending team in the Texans. With CJ Stroud at quarterback, the Texans will have to surround him with the proper resources. With the trades of Laremy Tunsil and Green, the offensive line will need to be revamped. That will need to take place in the coming days and weeks, and likely during the NFL Draft.

Gardner-Johnson joins a talented secondary, which has Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter as good, young pieces as well. That secondary is paired with a good defensive line, headlined by Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter. That unit should be good as a whole. It will be on the Texans to fix their offensive woes that presented themselves in the 2024 season, and it will be interesting to see the moves they make to address them.

For now, the Texans get a key piece in the secondary in Gardner-Johnson.