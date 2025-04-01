When the Houston Texans traded underperforming former first-round pick Kenyon Green and a 2026 fifth-round pick to the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles for CJ Gardner-Johnson and a sixth-round pick, the response was very one-sided.

Sure, saying goodbye to Green was an admission of defeat, and CJGJ's contract has four void years worth roughly $11 million on the books moving forward, but Gardner-Johnson was a key part of the last two Eagles Super Bowl teams, with the squad falling apart in the year inbetween because he was with the Lions. If the Texans wanted to get to that level in the future, adding a player of Gardner-Johnson's pedigree for such a meager return was as close to a no-brainer as one could hope for, right?

Well, while speaking to reporters in Palm Beach, DeMeco Ryans certainly thought so, as he noted that Philly fans' collective disappointment reassured him that the Texans had landed themselves a good one.

“A lot of Philly people want to know — I should be asking you guys! You guys are upset he left, so I'm excited to get him,” Ryans said via Zach Berman. “I feel his passion for the game, his love for football, it jumps off the tape. I'm excited to work with him. I'm excited to see what he brings to our team. You're talking about a guy now with Super Bowl experience.”

If fan reaction was the sole arbiter of a trade's winner, then the Texans unquestionably hit this one out of the park, as fans were almost as excited to see Green go as they were to bring CJGJ to town, especially after the additions of players like Cam Robinson and Laken Tomlinson to bolster the offensive line.

While the prospects of paying Gardner-Johnson between $3-4 million a year while he's no longer with the team may be daunting – especially if he re-re-signs with Philadelphia – for now, he unquestionably upgrades the team with his position versatility and passion. Play him at free safety, put him in the box, or even give him a shot at his New Orleans Saints position, slot cornerback, and one way or the other, Ryans' defense will be better off for it.