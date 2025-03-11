The Houston Texans are adjusting their depth at linebacker, having moved on from star offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil.

After trading Tunsil to the Washington Commanders, the Texans signed Jake Hansen on a one-year contract, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The deal is currently worth $1.7 million but can go up to $2 million.

Hansen is in the fourth season of his NFL career. He spent his first three years with the Texans, who picked him up as an undrafted free agent in 2022.

What's next for Texans after signing Jake Hansen

The Houston Texans are ensuring their depth at linebacker is solid after retaining Jake Hansen on the roster.

Hansen made his way up the ranks in the defensive rotation. He made 41 appearances throughout his time with the team so far, including four starts. He recorded 65 tackles, three quarterback hits, two sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

2024 was another solid year for the young defender. In 16 games that includes two starts, Hansen made 28 tackles, a quarterback hit and a sack. His best statistical performance was in Week 7 against the Green Bay Packers, recording seven tackles that includes one for a loss of yardage in 58 snaps.

He will look to have a bigger impact in a Texans' defense that was above average this past season. They ranked 14th in scoring defense, conceding 21.9 points per game. They also finished fifth in total yards allowed, sixth in total passing yards allowed, and 11th in total rushing yards allowed.

After signing Jake Hansen, the Texans will resume their focus on retooling the roster in the offseason. They went 10-7 in 2024 and won the AFC South Division, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round.