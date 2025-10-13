Things continue to get worse and worse for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson.

After he already lost his starting job to Daniel Jones, Richardson was placed on injured reserve by the Colts after he suffered an orbital injury before the team’s game on Sunday.

The team announced the move while subsequently claiming safety Reuben Lowery off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens.

Head coach Shane Steichen said that Richardson would miss some time on Monday. However, he didn't have a definitive timetable on when the Colts' backup quarterback could return.

Players placed on injury reserve are required to miss a minimum of four games prior to their return.

Indianapolis will now only have two quarterbacks on its roster for the time being — Jones and 2025 sixth-round pick Riley Leonard.

Jones has been steering the ship for the Colts effectively since taking over the starting job. He has them at a 5-1 record while throwing for 1,502 yards and eight touchdowns with three interceptions on a 71.1 percent completion percentage. He has also added another 76 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 24 carries.

The Colts will need him to stay hot with their backup plan out for the near term.

Leonard led Notre Dame to the National Championship Game before getting drafted by Indianapolis in 2024. He threw for 2,861 yards, 21 touchdowns, and eight interceptions with a 66.7 completion percentage in his lone season with the Fighting Irish after spending the first three years of his collegiate career at Duke.

As for Richardson, his future continues to remain unknown after he was usurped of his starting role by Jones.

The 2023 fourth-overall pick out of Florida led the Colts to a 6-5 record in 11 starts in 2024. He was inconsistent through the air, throwing for 1,814 yards and eight touchdowns with 12 touchdowns on a 47.7 percent completion percentage.

Richardson has shown flashes of arm talent and athleticism, but bad luck continues to plague his NFL career.