The Jacksonville Jaguars are hopeful that they are turning over a new leaf as a franchise this offseason. Jacksonville has been in a rough place over the past two years. The Jaguars collapsed in epic fashion to end the 2023 season. They were 8-4 at one point late in the season, but crumbled down the stretch and finished 9-8, missing the playoffs.

Jacksonville did no better in 2024, only managing to win four games. As a result, the Jaguars fired Doug Pederson and replaced him with Liam Coen.

Now the Jaguars have to hope that Coen, and whoever replaces Trent Baalke as general manager, can turn the ship around. All of that starts with attacking the 2025 NFL offseason and adding talent to the roster.

Thankfully, the Jaguars also have the ability to make some big moves this offseason. Jacksonville currently has roughly $31 million in cap space, which should give them enough to add a few key free agents. However, the Jaguars do not have enough cap space to compete with teams like the Patriots for the flashy names. Instead, Jacksonville will try to find value in free agency.

The Jaguars also have 10 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, including the fifth overall selection. This gives them some freedom to not have to spend too much in free agency.

Jacksonville's biggest offseason needs approaching free agency are at offensive tackle, wide receiver, cornerback, and safety. Realistically, any position that is not quarterback or maybe edge rusher should be on the table.

But who could the Jaguars actually go after?

Below we will explore two sneaky good NFL free agents who the Jaguars should consider signing this March.

Jacksonville could land a crucial starter by giving Jedrick Wills another chance

The Jaguars could use another solid tackle on their offensive line. Jacksonville is currently starting Walker Little and Anton Harrison at tackle. They are apparently content with these players, at least enough to be willing to trade Cam Robinson to the Vikings during the regular season.

I believe the Jaguars should aspire to improve their tackle situation instead of assuming things will work out in 2025.

That's where Browns tackle Jedrick Wills comes in.

Wills played quite well during his first few years in the NFL. However, he was not immune to the dysfunction that now defines the Browns organization.

The Browns placed him on injured reserve in December because of a lingering right knee injury. This was after a small controversy about Wills making a “business decision” by sitting out a game in November. As a result, the Browns benched him.

Wills' knee injury should give teams some reason for concern. However, this could work to Jacksonville's advantage if it lowers his overall market value.

Wills is only projected to command roughly $2 million per season on a new contract.

Wills could become a plus starter if he gets healthy and thrives in a new situation, which makes him worth taking a chance on. The Jaguars would be foolish to not look into adding Wills to their offensive line.

The Jaguars could try to upgrade their secondary by adding Asante Samuel Jr.

Cornerback has to be the biggest need of the offseason in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars currently have few known quantities outside of Tyson Campbell at the position. As a result, the Jaguars should attack the position both in free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft.

Asante Samuel Jr., the son of the legendary Patriots defender, would be an excellent addition in Jacksonville's secondary. Unfortunately, he won't come cheap.

Spotrac projects Samuel Jr's market value as roughly $11.5 million per season. The Jaguars cannot afford to go after more than one player with a price tag that high, but they could make a play at him. If Jacksonville is confident that adding Samuel Jr. will improve their secondary, they need to look into it.

The elephant in the room is injuries. Samuel Jr. suffered a shoulder injury in Week 6 that landed him on injured reserve. One ESPN reports said that Samuel Jr. believes the injury will be “a lifelong issue”, but he still wants to continue playing in the NFL.

Obviously, that makes signing Asante Samuel Jr. somewhat of a risk.

I believe the Jaguars need to explore the possibility of pursuing him. Especially if they believe he can be acquired at a discount because of his injury.

Aside from the injury concerns, the Jaguars could get themselves into trouble by getting into a bidding war for Samuel Jr. If that happens, Jacksonville should cut their loses and explore other options.