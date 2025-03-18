The Jacksonville Jaguars have carefully constructed a roster capable of competing in the AFC. However, there’s still work to be done. With Trevor Lawrence at the helm, the team has made steady progress. And yet, another playoff exit exposed key areas that need reinforcement. The 2025 NFL Draft offers a prime opportunity to infuse the roster with young, high-impact talent to push Jacksonville closer to true contender status. Using the Pro Football Network (PFN) simulator, we’ve mapped out the Jaguars’ first five rounds post-free agency, focusing on premium defensive backs, versatile offensive weapons, and strengthening the trenches.

Jacksonville Jaguars’ 2025 Free Agency Recap

Jacksonville made a significant early move by signing former Ravens offensive lineman Patrick Mekari to a $37.5 million contract. The Jaguars were in dire need of bolstering their offensive line, especially at guard. That's where Mekari’s versatility allows him to play multiple positions, including tackle. In the secondary, they secured potential starters with the additions of safety Eric Murray and cornerback Jourdan Lewis. Sure, the loss of safety Andre Cisco to the Jets on Day 2 was a blow. However, Jacksonville’s earlier moves helped mitigate the impact. Overall, the Jaguars addressed multiple needs without overspending. This mirrored the strategic, cost-effective approach that the Commanders successfully employed in free agency last year.

Here we'll try to look at the Jacksonville Jaguars 5-round post-free agency frenzy 2025 NFL mock draft, per PFN simulator.

Round 1, Pick 5: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

After reinforcing their secondary in free agency, the Jaguars secure a long-term solution with Michigan’s Will Johnson. A natural playmaker, Johnson thrives in press coverage. He can shadow top receivers and excel in man-to-man situations. This makes him an ideal fit for defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen’s scheme. His length, quick feet, and fluid change-of-direction ability stand out. Sure, concerns over his top-end speed could limit his man coverage reliability at the next level. However, his instincts and ball skills make him a perfect fit in an off-coverage, zone-heavy scheme where he can maximize his playmaking potential. With Tyson Campbell entering the final year of his rookie contract and Darious Williams aging, Johnson brings much-needed youth and stability to Jacksonville’s secondary.

Round 2, Pick 36: Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green

The Jaguars next grab a dynamic pass-catching weapon in Harold Fannin Jr. A natural receiving tight end, Fannin thrives after the catch. He can use his strength and athleticism to generate yards. Yes, his blocking is serviceable enough to keep him on the field as a TE2 or occasional wingback. That said, his real value lies in his ability to create mismatches in the passing game. Jacksonville’s red-zone offense could benefit significantly from Fannin’s versatility. He can line up in the slot or as an in-line tight end. This would give Trevor Lawrence another reliable target behind Brian Thomas Jr and Gabe Davis.

Round 3, Pick 65: TJ Sanders, DL, South Carolina

The Jaguars continue to bolster their defensive front with the selection of South Carolina’s TJ Sanders. A disruptive 3-technique lineman, Sanders wins with his quick first step and lateral agility. This would allow him to penetrate gaps and disrupt plays. Yes, he needs to refine his hand placement and improve his overall play strength to become an every-down starter. His upside as a rotational interior defender is undeniable. Sanders provides essential depth and a potential long-term partner for DaVon Hamilton in Jacksonville’s defensive line rotation.

Round 3, Pick 88: Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State

Jacksonville adds more firepower to its secondary with Ohio State’s Lathan Ransom. He is a tough, instinctive safety. Ransom is at his best playing in the box but also possesses the range to contribute in deep coverage. His aggressive playing style and high football IQ make up for any athletic limitations. This allows him to be an impact player in various roles. Ransom’s experience in a high-level collegiate defense makes him an immediate contributor on special teams with the potential to develop into a key piece in Jacksonville’s secondary.

Round 4, Pick 107: Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami

Another tight end? Absolutely! The Jaguars' offense thrives with multiple athletic pass-catchers at the position. Miami’s Elijah Arroyo offers a well-rounded skill set as a receiving option with functional blocking ability. Yes, he is not a dominant inline blocker. That said, Arroyo can line up in the slot or as a wingback. This adds another dimension to Jacksonville’s offensive versatility. Yes, Fannin projects as the primary receiving threat. Still, Arroyo provides a complementary presence who can do a bit of everything. This would ensure the Jaguars maintain long-term depth at a key offensive position.

Round 4, Pick 126: Oronde Gadsden II, WR, Syracuse

To cap off their five-round draft haul, Jacksonville selects a big-bodied target in Oronde Gadsden II. A towering presence in the slot, Gadsden brings a unique skill set as a size mismatch. He excels in contested catch situations. Sure, his lack of agility and separation ability could limit his effectiveness in some schemes. That said, his physicality and reliable hands make him a valuable asset for Lawrence. Jacksonville’s receiving corps could use a player of his stature. This is particularly true in red-zone situations, making this a smart value pick with upside.

Final Thoughts: Building a Contender in Jacksonville

With this five-round haul, the Jaguars continue to build a roster capable of contending in the AFC. Addressing key needs in the secondary, tight end room, and trenches ensures that Jacksonville remains competitive in a loaded conference. Will Johnson provides a cornerstone piece for the defense, while Harold Fannin Jr. and Elijah Arroyo give Trevor Lawrence more dynamic weapons to work with. The additions of TJ Sanders and Lathan Ransom bolster the defensive depth, adding playmakers to key positions. Oronde Gadsden II rounds out the draft as a high-upside target in the passing game. If Jacksonville hits on these selections, the team could be poised for a breakthrough season in 2025, taking the next step toward sustained success.