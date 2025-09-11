The Jacksonville Jaguars are flying high after their Week 1 win, but things get tougher in Week 2 as they head to Paycor Stadium to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. With Joe Burrow under center and a raucous home crowd behind them, the Bengals are slight favorites. That doesn’t mean the Jaguars are walking in quietly, though. This is the type of matchup where both teams have plenty at stake early in the season.

Previewing Jaguars vs. Bengals

The Bengals host the Jaguars in Week 2, with oddsmakers giving the edge to the home team. Cincinnati apparently enters as a 3.5 to 5.5-point favorite. They hold a 60–68 percent win probability in several simulations. The Jaguars, meanwhile, face the challenge of reversing a poor track record on the road. That's where they’ve gone just 1-11 in their last 12 contests, including struggles specifically against the Bengals on their home turf.

Still, Jacksonville carries momentum from a Week 1 victory powered by Travis Etienne’s explosive rushing and a defense that capitalized on key opportunities. For the Jaguars to stay competitive, they’ll need balanced execution on offense. If Trevor Lawrence settles into rhythm and Etienne sustains his form, Jacksonville has a real chance to test a Bengals squad still finding its footing early in the season.

Here we will look at and discuss some bold predictions for the game between the Jaguars and the Bengals in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season.

Joe Burrow throws at least three touchdown passes

The Jaguars’ secondary better watch out here. Joe Burrow is going to play like a man possessed after a sluggish Week 1 outing. Expect him to torch Jacksonville’s defensive backs with three to five touchdown passes in a statement win. Burrow was a popular preseason pick for MVP, but after completing just 60.9 percent of passes for 113 yards and one touchdown in Week 1 against Cleveland, he knows he must raise his level.

Burrow thrives in bounce-back spots, of course. As such, this game sets him up perfectly. If Cincinnati’s offensive line gives him time, he’ll carve up a secondary that has been prone to lapses. Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase should feast on mismatches, and Burrow’s precision could overwhelm a defense that lacks elite coverage depth. If he catches fire early, this game could get out of hand quickly.

Travis Hunter plays 8-10 defensive snaps

One of the most intriguing wrinkles for Jacksonville is the two-way role of Travis Hunter. Head coach Liam Coen confirmed that Hunter will see more defensive snaps in Week 2. That adds an unpredictable layer to this contest. In Week 1, Hunter logged six defensive plays and recorded a tackle. He also caught six passes for 33 yards.

Against Cincinnati’s dynamic passing attack, every coverage body matters. If Hunter plays 8-10 snaps on defense, his length and athleticism could help slow Burrow’s deep-ball attempts. It’s rare to see a player handle meaningful roles on both sides of the ball in today’s NFL. That said, Hunter is special. If he makes even one key defensive play, it could swing momentum for Jacksonville.

Travis Etienne tallies 100+ rushing yards

Jacksonville’s Week 1 win against Carolina was all about Travis Etienne. The fourth-year back ripped off 143 rushing yards on 16 carries. That included a 71-yard burst that set up a touchdown. He also caught all three of his targets for 13 yards. He surely remains the centerpiece of this offense. Questions about sharing touches with Tank Bigsby or Bhayshul Tuten evaporated quickly. There is no question that is Etienne’s backfield.

Against Cincinnati, Etienne will once again be asked to shoulder the load. The Bengals’ defensive front is tough, but Etienne’s vision and explosiveness can break open any game. He should eclipse 100 rushing yards anew, keeping the Jaguars within striking distance deep into the fourth quarter.

Trevor Lawrence posts a 90+ passer rating

Trevor Lawrence’s Week 1 stat line was modest. He tallied 178 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. However, the Jaguars didn’t need him to carry the offense. That changes in Week 2. Against a Bengals team that will force Jacksonville to throw, Lawrence must be efficient and avoid costly mistakes.

New coach Liam Coen has a history of maximizing quarterbacks. We saw that with Baker Mayfield’s resurgence in Tampa Bay. Lawrence is poised to benefit from that same system. If he can complete 65 percent of his throws, spread the ball to Hunter, Brian Thomas Jr, and Brenton Strange, and avoid turnovers, he should clear a 90 passer rating. For Jacksonville, that’s the benchmark to stay alive against Cincinnati’s firepower.

Bengals survive the Jags

Cincinnati has a history of stumbling out of the gate. That said, this is the sort of game where they need to steady the ship before the season slips away. The Jaguars, meanwhile, remain inconsistent. They are obviously talented enough to beat weaker opponents. However, they often play in mediocre fashion against playoff-caliber teams.

Again, the Bengals eked out a close victory against the Browns in Week 1. This matchup feels eerily similar. Expect Jacksonville to stay competitive behind Etienne’s rushing and Lawrence’s efficient passing. Ultimately, though, Burrow’s late-game heroics will make the difference. Look for Cincinnati to win another close one, potentially decided by a final drive or a clutch defensive stand.

Final thoughts

The Bengals enter Week 2 as deserved favorites. However, the Jaguars have enough talent to make this a fight. If Burrow catches fire, it may not matter. Still, Jacksonville has a recipe with Etienne’s rushing and Lawrence’s steady hand to push the Bengals to the limit. Expect fireworks, bold plays, and maybe a few surprises under the Monday night lights.