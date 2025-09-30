The Jacksonville Jaguars have marched out to a good start to the 2025 NFL season. The Jaguars are 3-1 on the campaign. Jacksonville is adding a quarterback as they look to post more victories. The Jaguars are signing Carter Bradley, per NFL Network.

Bradley is the son of the team's former head coach, Gus Bradley. Jacksonville is bringing Carter to the practice squad, as the team also parted ways with quarterback Seth Henigan.

Jacksonville has won back-to-back games after losing their first game of the season to the Cincinnati Bengals on September 14. The Jaguars are currently tied for first in the AFC South, with the Indianapolis Colts.

Carter Bradley signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2024. He has spent time on the practice squad of the Raiders. He was in the training camp this preseason with the San Francisco 49ers.

Gus Bradley coached the Jaguars from 2013-2016. He won just 14 total games over the course of four seasons.

Jaguars have been a pleasant surprise this NFL season

Jacksonville is under new management. James Gladstone is the new general manager of the team. The Jaguars also have a new head coach, in Liam Coen. Things seem to be working so far for the squad.

Coen made waves in recent days though for the wrong reasons. He was seen arguing on the field with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, after the recent Jaguars-49ers game. Coen was caught on a hot mic yelling at Saleh. The coach even had to be held back by one of his own players.

The heated exchange followed stories that came out in the media, where Saleh talked about the Jaguars' system of studying the signs of opposing teams. That was seen as a possible reason for the explosive argument.

Jacksonville next plays the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday.