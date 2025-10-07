After the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 31-28 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, Stephen A. Smith praised Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Since 2009, the Jaguars have not defeated Kansas City, making the game important.

Smith had a slight smile on his face when he praised the Jaguars quarterback. “It was Trevor Lawrence's turn last night, and he answered the call. And you've got to give credit where credit is due,” Smith said on First Take.

The game couldn't have been scripted better for Lawrence to prove himself. It was his birthday, and Lawrence gave a perfect gift to the fans and the team. Down 14-0 early, the Jaguars fought back throughout the night. Lawrence showed composure in the pocket, completing 18 of 25 passes for 221 yards with one touchdown and one interception. His rushing game is just as important, leading the team with 54 rushing yards on 10 carries.

The turning moment came with under two minutes left. Kansas City had just taken a lead with 1:45 on the clock, putting Lawrence in a pressure-packed situation against Patrick Mahomes, who was 5-0 lifetime against Jacksonville.

Smith noted the magnitude of the stage. “Were you going to step up and answer the call on your home turf, in Jacksonville, on Monday Night Football, with Patrick Mahomes on the opposite side of the field?” he asked. “Usually that last possession is in his hands, you know, and he's willing to dictate, and he's going to dictate it… But it was Trevor Lawrence's turn last night.”

"[Trevor Lawrence] answered the call, and you got to give credit where credit is due."@stephenasmith reflects on the Jaguars after their MNF victory against the Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/GVn0SeUfDX — First Take (@FirstTake) October 7, 2025

Lawrence delivered a seven-play, 60-yard drive that ended with the most chaotic touchdown of the season. After the snap, his guard stepped on his foot, causing Lawrence to fall backward. He scrambled to his feet, got stepped on again, but somehow found a perfect path and powered into the end zone with 23 seconds left.

The win pushed Jacksonville to 4-1, their best start since 2007, and snapped an eight-game losing streak against Kansas City. Lawrence added two rushing touchdowns on the night, proving he has that capability against elite teams when it mattered most.