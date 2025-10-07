The Jacksonville Jaguars stunned the Kansas City Chiefs in a dramatic 31-28 win on Monday Night Football. At the center of it was quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who capped off a chaotic final drive with a game-winning touchdown run that instantly went viral.

With less than 30 seconds remaining and no timeouts, the Jaguars faced a goal-to-go situation from the one-yard line. Trevor Lawrence mishandled the snap, stumbled twice, and regained his footing before diving into the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown. The play broke an eight-game losing streak to the Chiefs and lifted the Jaguars to 4-1 on the season.

After the game, NFL on ESPN posted a video on X (formerly known as Twitter), capturing Laura Rutledge’s interview with the Jacksonville quarterback. She asked what was going through his head in that final moment. His candid response has since taken off online.

“Oh, just panic. Sheer panic on the ground trying to move. We didn’t have any timeouts. I got stepped on coming out, and I was like, I’ve got to get up. I was just going to throw it out of bounds to stop the clock, but then there was really no one around me, so I went and made a play.”

Trevor Lawrence catches up with @LauraRutledge after a THRILLING Monday Night Football win 🤩 pic.twitter.com/VigxijQEcM — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 7, 2025

Lawrence finished with 221 passing yards, two rushing touchdowns, and a 97.4 QBR — all on his 26th birthday. His final play wasn’t polished, but it captured the raw essence of football leadership under pressure.

The Jaguars, now tied atop the AFC South, capitalized on 13 penalties by the Kansas City Chiefs and made the most of two critical turnovers. For fans, Lawrence’s unfiltered reaction felt real — a reminder that even franchise quarterbacks feel the chaos while still finding ways to win.